Prince: Illini's Williams is one of a kind

Now things are going in a different direction for Williams. The new head football coach at Illinois is Brett Bielema, who, like Coach Smith, gave Williams a chance to compete for a starting job at quarterback. They now, however, see him being more effective at wide receiver.

"There was one day in the spring that he wasn't himself," Bielema said. "I saw a guy that wasn't being happy. I would say that, as a coach, you recognize when a player wants to talk. I could see where his mind was. After the Spring Game on that Tuesday, I said let's jump into this world and see where we can go."

Now it is time to give credit to Williams and his family for making that change.

With all those offers mentioned, Williams could be like most athletes today: run and take his talents elsewhere. The college football transfer portal at one time had well over 1,600 players in it.

But not Williams; this kid is special and deserves everything he gets. He committed to Illinois, not the fans, not a coach, but a school he desperately wants to see win. The confidence he has in himself and to do what is best for the team — you don't see it much anymore.