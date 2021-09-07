Prince: Illinois fans must be patient

Now what I did see from defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is that he made adjustments at halftime. I saw Bielema use great clock management, something I have not seen from an Illinois sideline in 10-12 years.

The game was not lost by one individual, but arguably the most important position of the field is the quarterback, and I just do not think Illinois has "that" guy yet.

Brandon Peters and Artur Sitkowski are backup quarterbacks at the Big Ten level.

When I mention what Peters did at Michigan or what Sitkowski did at Rutgers, that is not a knock on either of them, but if you look across the Big Ten, teams have players at that position that can give them a chance to win.

Peters is the best of the bunch at this moment, but he is inconsistent, injury-prone and not proven he can lead Illinois to several wins in a row.

Not a single high school or college coach will talk to the media and say, our talent is horrible, not good enough or we need an overhaul.

Bielema is changing the talent level already at Illinois. Not since Ron Zook has a coach been this successful with recruits.