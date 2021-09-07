Prince: Illinois fans must be patient

No matter how you slice it, Saturday's 37-30 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners of Conference USA was a bad loss for the Illinois football team.
However, think back just four years to when Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood took over at one of the lowest times in program history.
Do you remember in 2017 when the Fighting Illini lost to Eastern Illinois in an exhibition game 80-67, or the next year's loss to Florida Atlantic? Were you one of those people questioning athletic director Josh Whitman or saying, “I'm selling my season tickets until they can hire a real basketball coach”?
How did those things work out for you? Today, Underwood has a roster full of high-profile recruits. He led Illinois to its most wins ever in Big Ten play. They earned a top seed in the NCAA Tournament; he recruited and coached a first-team All-American, a first in the school's history. Also, he has another who was a unanimous second team pick in Kofi Cockburn.
I am sure you know where I am going with this: I knew Underwood was a great college coach, just like I know Bret Bielema is.
This comment will not sit well with many of you, but facts are facts: this football roster is old but has never had a lot of success on the field. Illinois gave up 487 yards of offense to UTSA; that is no different from what former head coach Lovie Smith did.
Now what I did see from defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is that he made adjustments at halftime. I saw Bielema use great clock management, something I have not seen from an Illinois sideline in 10-12 years.
The game was not lost by one individual, but arguably the most important position of the field is the quarterback, and I just do not think Illinois has "that" guy yet.
Brandon Peters and Artur Sitkowski are backup quarterbacks at the Big Ten level.
When I mention what Peters did at Michigan or what Sitkowski did at Rutgers, that is not a knock on either of them, but if you look across the Big Ten, teams have players at that position that can give them a chance to win.
Peters is the best of the bunch at this moment, but he is inconsistent, injury-prone and not proven he can lead Illinois to several wins in a row.
Not a single high school or college coach will talk to the media and say, our talent is horrible, not good enough or we need an overhaul.
Bielema is changing the talent level already at Illinois. Not since Ron Zook has a coach been this successful with recruits.
"We're going to make Illinois football a must watch on Saturdays; we will get the entire community behind this team," said 2022 recruit Hunter Whitenack, a 6-foot-6 315-pound offensive tackle from New Carlisle, Ind.
Bielema is a winner; give him the same time you gave Underwood.
If you are one of those who feel the need to sell your tickets, your choice, but I am sure just like I was with Underwood: Illinois football matters and soon losing games like Saturday will be a thing of the past.
Michael Jordan is arguably the best basketball player ever to suit up. Regardless of how good he was in his first few years in the league, he did not win until Scottie Pippen developed. Talent wins games, and players must perform. It is the coach's job to develop it and put players in a position to win.
I trust this staff can do that.