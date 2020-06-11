Prince: Illinois, Iowa in different directions

"What I'm going to insist on, first off, all of our guys register to vote," Smith said. "But that's just a part of it, registering to vote. Be informed. If you don't like what's going on right now, and we in America have acknowledged that we don't like what's going on right now, we have to look first at our leader. The policies that he has in place. Congress, local government, this is how you have true change. And for us, it's going to get back to making sure people, they are informed. I think we all know right from wrong. We've all been taught that. And I think most of us really do know right from wrong. That's what we've been preaching. We are going to continue to do that with our program. There's diversity. And the only way to make real change is to come together. Diversity does that."