Prince: Illinois, Iowa in different directions

America, as we know, recently has taken a turn like we have never seen before.
First, COVID-19 shut down the world for roughly two months.
Now George Floyd's death has both overtaken the virus in the headlines and maybe, moving forward, changed the world.
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith, an African American, knew the local and national media would turn to him for thoughts on Floyd's death. Smith is smart enough to use this platform to send one message to all.
“I've been asked a lot of times, 'Hey, Lovie, can you give me a statement on what's been going on right now? Can you do that?'" said Smith in a release from the University of Illinois. "It's so much more than that. A few things that I think we need to acknowledge — and we can't go much further until we do this. Systemic racism exists in our world. We have to acknowledge that before we can go any further. I've seen it. It's one thing to identify problems, then it's how do we change that problem. That's what we've been doing at the University of Illinois. Trying to make the world better, but it can't be words.”
In neighboring Iowa, the Hawkeyes have one of the most prestigious football programs in the country and a coach who has been respected by everyone involved in college athletics.
However, last weekend some former Iowa players took to social media to begin voicing concerns with racial tension within the program, with some of the complaints centering on strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.
“With the recent comments being made by former and current players, it may have an impact on recruiting," Hawkeye Report publisher Tom Kakert said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says he is forming a committee of former players to help guide future policy. Ferentz has also relaxed the team policy on allowing players to tweet.
Floyd's death and its aftermath are changing the world, not just America. Sports are often seen as an outlet to bridge some of these gaps, and that has certainly been the case at Illinois and Iowa. Each team's players have united to take a stand that we need to fix things and have stressed the need to be there for both their teammates and others suffering.
Iowa's Logan Lee, a defensive end from Orion, tweeted: “I am struggling with recent events that have taken place. Part of my family is hurting right now but I’m not sure how to help. I did grow up in a small town with minimal diversity but because by the grace of GOD I have been able to be a part of and interact with many people from different backgrounds for many years, primarily in the sporting arena.”
Smith said a lot of his life experiences have prepared him for this moment.
"When I say life experiences, I'm a 62-year-old black man from the South in a biracial marriage," he noted. "So, MaryAnne and I have seen an awful lot. I get a chance to lead men from all different places, all different nationalities. As you mentioned, life skills do come up. As football players and coaches, we live in a cocoon a lot of times where the real world doesn't actually touch us. We teach, we develop, we talk about developing the man first and then we develop the football player.
"As we look at what's going on right now in our society, I've always encouraged our players to be involved in what's happening in your normal world, your normal life."
Smith is an advocate of protests. He said he will encourage his players to vote.
"What I'm going to insist on, first off, all of our guys register to vote," Smith said. "But that's just a part of it, registering to vote. Be informed. If you don't like what's going on right now, and we in America have acknowledged that we don't like what's going on right now, we have to look first at our leader. The policies that he has in place. Congress, local government, this is how you have true change. And for us, it's going to get back to making sure people, they are informed. I think we all know right from wrong. We've all been taught that. And I think most of us really do know right from wrong. That's what we've been preaching. We are going to continue to do that with our program. There's diversity. And the only way to make real change is to come together. Diversity does that."
Hopefully, with our leaders in government and sports will help bridge this gap; when you are on the field or court, regardless of your views, you have to be one and with the same common goal.
"The only way to make real change is to come together. Diversity does that."
— Illinois coach Lovie Smith
