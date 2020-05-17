Prince: Is Illinois becoming Transfer U?

The Illinois football team has not had much luck recruiting the best players in its state.
But last year, Illinois pulled off a big upset when it beat Wisconsin 24-23 on a last-second 39-yard field goal by James McCourt.
The win gave Illinois momentum, as the Illini won four consecutive games, beating Purdue, Rutgers and Michigan State, earning six wins. That was good enough to get them to the Red Box Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif.
But none of this has helped much when it comes to convincing players from their own state to stay home and show the rest of the country what Illinois high school football is about.
Look at several of the top prospects in the class of 2021 from Illinois: quarterback J.J. McCarthy from La Grange committed to Michigan; linebacker Mac Uihlein (Lake Forest) to Northwestern; offensive tackle David Davidkov (Winnetka) to Iowa; offensive tackle Pat Coogan (Chicago) to Notre Dame; and safety Justin Walters (Bolingbrook) to Notre Dame.
No one truly understands why players do not have an interest in their state school but they can't blame the coaching or facilities anymore. The Henry Dale and Betty Smith football practice facility has been ranked in the top four of the Big Ten and top 15 in the country. The football staff has received unfair criticism regarding this matter. They recruit the state and go at it hard; they make sure players understand how important they are to the school and program.
Of the 14 Big Ten schools, Illinois sits last in the conference when it comes to overall team prospects for the class of 2021, according to Rivals.com.
Head coach Lovie Smith still receives negative reviews when it comes to being that “rah, rah” guy. But at the age of 62, he is not going to pretend to be something he is not, but actually, that is OK.
Illinois football is instead becoming known as Transfer U, actually creating its own hashtag.
Illinois recently landed a quality commitment from TreSean Smith, a 6-foot-1 safety who previously played for the Louisville Cardinals. Smith, a redshirt junior, will have two years of eligibility remaining. While in high school Smith picked the Cardinals over Iowa State, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech.
This year alone, Illinois has landed six high-quality transfers to the roster: receiver Brian Hightower from Miami, receiver Desmond Dan from New Mexico State, offensive tackle Blake Jeresaty from Wofford, and offensive tackle Brevyn Jones from Mississippi State. Next year, former Georgia Bulldog and five-star TE prospect Luke Ford will be eligible and could make the Illinois offense very dangerous.
Much of the success from last year's six-win team came from some of the top transfers on the market, starting with quarterback Brandon Peters from Michigan, who finished the season with 1,884 passing yards, and 18 touchdowns with only eight interceptions.
Peters will have his partner in crime back to throw the long ball to, Josh Imatorbhebhe, another top-notch transfer from USC.
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said, "We like our 50/50 chances when we throw the ball to him; often times it ends up being 70/30 in Josh's favor."
On defense, linebacker Milo Eifler, a transfer from the University of Washington, has made some big tackles for the Illini.
Maybe the Illinois coaching staff may be onto something here. The advantage is getting players that have already played college football, so waiting for them to mature on the field and in the classroom has already been done. Each of the players brought in last year competed and helped immediately make an impact.
Illinois has to continue to recruit the state of Illinois, but it is a two-way street — if they are not going to come, do not settle. Texas, Missouri, and Florida have been great to Illinois, along with top transfers. If this is what the Illini have to do to win and to show players in Illinois that it is OK to stay home, then they should keep doing what they are doing.
Wins will follow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!