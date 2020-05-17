Prince: Is Illinois becoming Transfer U?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Illinois football team has not had much luck recruiting the best players in its state.

But last year, Illinois pulled off a big upset when it beat Wisconsin 24-23 on a last-second 39-yard field goal by James McCourt.

The win gave Illinois momentum, as the Illini won four consecutive games, beating Purdue, Rutgers and Michigan State, earning six wins. That was good enough to get them to the Red Box Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif.

But none of this has helped much when it comes to convincing players from their own state to stay home and show the rest of the country what Illinois high school football is about.

Look at several of the top prospects in the class of 2021 from Illinois: quarterback J.J. McCarthy from La Grange committed to Michigan; linebacker Mac Uihlein (Lake Forest) to Northwestern; offensive tackle David Davidkov (Winnetka) to Iowa; offensive tackle Pat Coogan (Chicago) to Notre Dame; and safety Justin Walters (Bolingbrook) to Notre Dame.