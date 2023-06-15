Once a bottom-feeder in the Big Ten Conference, coach Bret Bielema is turning the University of Illinois football program into a force to reckon with.

The Illini proved that this past weekend when the Illini had an outstanding group of recruits on campus. And it appears as if Illinois hit a grand slam with the high quality and number of commitments it received.

Typically Illinois trailed other Big Ten foes when it came to recruiting a year ahead. The Illini are changing that.

According to ESPN, Illinois has now received commitments from two of the state's top 25 prospects — four-star Tysean Griffin, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver from Morgan Park and Eddie Tuerk, a 6-4, 255-pound defensive lineman from La Grange.

"Illinois is it, I could feel it before I committed. Coach B is the real deal," Tuerk said. "I love this staff there. They treat everyone the same, and then some. Illinois football showed us what they can do development-wise for their players and how they can help you with life after football."

Illinois coaches are aware they will not land every prospect in the state, which makes recruiting nationally equally as important. And the Illini landed four other big-time preps from this weekend as well.

That group is topped by three-star recruit Demetrius John, a 6-4, 250-pound edge from Westerville, Ohio. The other three are also three-star recruits, according to 247sports. They are: Offensive lineman Zafir Stewart (6-5, 320-pounder from Philadelphia), an outstanding linebacker who de-committed from BYU; linebacker Easton Baker (6-1, 212 pounds) from Tooele, Utah; and wide receiver Carlos Orr (6-4, 180 pounds) from Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Illinois will host another round of potential recruits on campus at the end of the month. According to sources, the Illini are expected to land a few more standouts for the class of 2024.