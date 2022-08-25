PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Can Illinois defend again to compete in the West?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wondering why Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got a contract extension after one season with the Illini?

Look no further than the improvement in his first year.

The Illini's scoring defense went from 97th to 31st, third-down defense from 89th to 31st and total defense went from 114th to 52nd.

Illinois made massive gains in the Big Ten defensive rankings as well, jumping nine or more spots in scoring defense (14th to fourth), touchdowns allowed (14th to third), yards allowed per game (14th to fifth), and passing yards allowed per game (10th to first).

So while much talk this fall has centered around the quarterback battle or the search for offensive weapons, the side of the ball that had Illinois just one win short of reaching a bowl game last season is looking to step up its game even further.

"We're definitely at a different point this time, or this year having gone through a full calendar year," Walters said. "Getting to know the roster better and the staff. We are trying to build off what we did at the end of the year last season."

Walters did wonders with the defense in his first year following six seasons at Missouri, so much so that Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman immediately extended Walters' contract last November.

Walters is now making $1,050,000 per year, which puts him in the top half of the Big Ten Conference among defensive coordinators.

Illinois was expected to be a great defensive team under former head coach Lovie Smith, but that never materialized.

In Walters' initial year running the unit, the most noticeable improvement was the halftime adjustments he made each week, and that led to one of the best defensive turnarounds in the country.

Illinois did recruit well this past offseason, too.

Walters said early on that fans can expect to see freshman defensive back Prince Green, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Sed McConnell and true freshman defensive back Elijah McCantos get playing time.

Moline High School graduate Matthew Bailey, a true freshman, has turned heads throughout the summer and in fall camp. Earlier this week Bielema said Bailey is "probably scripted for the most playing time of any freshman in the class."

If the youngsters can contribute immediately, the Illinois defense’s second year under Walters could be even better than the first.