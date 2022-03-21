Pro Day a home game for Hawkeye draft prospects

IOWA CITY — For University of Iowa football players preparing for next month’s NFL draft, Monday was a home game.

The Hawkeyes hosted their annual pro day, welcoming scouts to Iowa’s indoor practice facility to time, measure, weigh and talk with prospects hoping to catch the eye of an NFL team either as a potential draft pick or a free-agent possibility.

Iowa’s most likely early-round draft prospect, All-American center Tyler Linderbaum, did not participate Monday but the other two underclassmen who are leaving the program early, defensive back Dane Belton and running back Tyler Goodson, were among the participating Hawkeyes.

“It felt good to be back in the building, be back with my teammates and be around people and surroundings that have been a part of me for the past three years," Goodson said.

All three underclassmen participated in the NFL Combine earlier this month in Indianapolis. Belton and Goodson walked away believing they have improved their positioning for the draft which begins on April 28.

Belton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, the second fastest ever by an Iowa defensive back at the event, a fraction of a second behind the 4.40 recorded by Bob Sanders in 2004.

“Everybody was thinking I was a slow guy, thinking 4.45, things like that, and personally, I knew what I could run," Belton said. “… To be able go in there and run that 4.43, that was huge. It shows teams what I can do and my abilities."

Goodson ran the 40 in 4.42 seconds, the best effort ever by a Hawkeye running back at the NFL Combine. He also recorded the fourth-best vertical jump among running backs at 36.5 inches and had the eighth-best broad jump at his position at 10 feet, 3 inches.

“I had been running 4.45, 4.46 as I was training so I expected to put up a good time, but the adrenaline started flowing and it came together at the right time," Goodson said. “I knew I put up a fast time, but I didn’t know how fast until I saw it on the board. It was something that opened some eyes. I was definitely good with it."

Goodson did not run the 40 on Monday and fought off the temptation to try to improve his effort in the vertical jump.

“That 40 time, I’m good with that. I know I can do better in the vertical. I had been when I was training, but I decided to let it go today," Goodson said. “I did everything else, the bench, the cones, all the running back drills. I’m doing everything I can to show what I can do."

Beyond putting up solid times at the NFL’s annual Combine and talking with teams, Belton and Goodson learned something they more than suspected — that the Iowa program had prepared them well for the next level.

“Being a part of a secondary that helped set a school record for interceptions, it was something teams are definitely well aware of and (defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil) Parker definitely teaches the game the way the NFL people expect it to be played," Belton said. “They talk about that, how Iowa guys are well prepared and when you get to this point, that’s a big, big help."

The seniors who took part in Monday’s pro day, through their work away from campus in recent weeks and back on campus now, are finding themselves well prepared for the next step in their careers.

Safety Jack Koerner trained in Florida after Iowa’s 10-4 season concluded, working beyond some nagging injuries to put himself in peak physical condition.

“Coming into pro day, I’m feeling the healthiest I’ve felt in three or four years," Koerner said “I went through some physical therapy following the season that is really making a difference for me. I’m pleased with where things are at."

Koerner was satisfied with his performance Monday as he worked through the series of drills, seeing it as the next step toward securing a professional opportunity.

“The teams I’ve talked with, they all talk about the job coach Parker does here preparing his guys for the next level and in talking with people and going through what they want me to do, I feel so prepared and ready," Koerner said.

Koerner delivered a 40 time of 4.51 on Monday, a mark he can live with.

“A lot of people wouldn’t have expected that from me, so I’m definitely pleased with that," Koerner said.

Defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg said the chance to participate in the Hawkeyes’ pro day signifies another step in the process.

“There’s a lot to this, going back to the end of the season, and you just have to be ready for everything that comes at you. The physical part, the mental part with the interviews and meetings, you have to be on top of it," VanValkenburg said. “I felt good about today and I’m looking forward to finding out where it all can lead."

