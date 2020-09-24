Promise fulfilled, Norman joins Ambrose hall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Nate Norman is inducted into the St. Ambrose University Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night, the two-time NAIA All-American plans to do what any good running back does.

He’ll follow his blocker.

Norman has chosen Mike Venzon, a former teammate and an honorable mention All-American offensive lineman himself for the Fighting Bees, to introduce him during a ceremony at the Rogalski Center when St. Ambrose honors the four individuals who form the university’s first athletic hall of fame class since 2013.

"The honor, it means everything to me, not just for myself, but for my family and the teams I was a part of," Norman said. "The coaching I had at St. Ambrose, the guys I played with, the support I had from my family, they are all a part of this."

Norman put in his share of the work as well while playing for Todd Sturdy-coached teams.

The only running back in school history to run for 2,000 yards in a single season, Norman earned conference player of the year and first-team All-American recognition as a senior while piling up 2,069 of the 5,046 yards he ran for during a career from 1998-2001.

His career rushing total and his 38 career rushing touchdowns both rank third on the Fighting Bees’ all-time list.