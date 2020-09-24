Promise fulfilled, Norman joins Ambrose hall

When Nate Norman is inducted into the St. Ambrose University Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night, the two-time NAIA All-American plans to do what any good running back does.
He’ll follow his blocker.
Norman has chosen Mike Venzon, a former teammate and an honorable mention All-American offensive lineman himself for the Fighting Bees, to introduce him during a ceremony at the Rogalski Center when St. Ambrose honors the four individuals who form the university’s first athletic hall of fame class since 2013.
"The honor, it means everything to me, not just for myself, but for my family and the teams I was a part of," Norman said. "The coaching I had at St. Ambrose, the guys I played with, the support I had from my family, they are all a part of this."
Norman put in his share of the work as well while playing for Todd Sturdy-coached teams.
The only running back in school history to run for 2,000 yards in a single season, Norman earned conference player of the year and first-team All-American recognition as a senior while piling up 2,069 of the 5,046 yards he ran for during a career from 1998-2001.
His career rushing total and his 38 career rushing touchdowns both rank third on the Fighting Bees’ all-time list.
"As a running back, going all the way back to the high school level, I never took for granted the skill of those big guys up front," Norman said.
"At St. Ambrose, we were blessed to have guys up front who moved people around, gave us the time we needed to get the 3, 4 yards per carry that was always our goal."
Norman is joined in the 30th hall of fame class at St. Ambrose by the school’s first national track & field champion, 2003 indoor weights champ Rob Firrell; golf standout Ed McCollough from NAIA national qualifying teams in 1975, 1976 and 1977; and Casey Thompson, an All-American in both women’s soccer and softball in the early 2000s.
Friday’s ceremony was initially scheduled to be part of homecoming weekend activities on the St. Ambrose campus.
All four individuals will be formally inducted but because of the COVID-19 pandemic only Norman and Thompson will speak Friday. Firrell and McCollough will be recognized at an event next year.
Being selected to the hall of fame has special meaning for Norman, who will be accompanied by his parents Ron and Jeanie, and other family members at Friday’s ceremony.
Norman was named to the hall of fame as part of the first class selected after he returned to St. Ambrose in 2017 to take two classes he needed to complete his undergraduate degree.
In doing so, he fulfilled more than the final requirement for hall of fame consideration.
He also fulfilled a promise he made to his father and to Sturdy when he chose to leave school after the end of the 2001 season to focus on professional football opportunities.
Norman worked out for Vikings scouts in the Quad-Cities and had a tryout that led to a practice squad opportunity with the Rams but ultimately chose a chance to sign a contract with the Ottawa Renegades of the Canadian Football League.
"What I saw then as a 21-, 22-year old is different from what I see now. I was chasing my dream, but I never forgot that promise I made to my dad and to coach Sturdy," Norman said.
"I carried that around with me for a long time and it was easy to come up with excuses to put it off, but I was so close to finishing, two classes, six hours. Getting that done in 2017, getting my diploma, it was a pretty special day."
Norman currently lives in his native Princeton, Ill., where he oversees multiple colonies of bees at apiaries and volunteers as an assistant high school football coach. He also works for family-owned Norman and Sons, a specialized industrial equipment supply company located near Galena, Ill.
