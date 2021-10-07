Proud to be a Viking: Morrisey transitioning back into football

“I miss the absolute hell out of it,” he said. “Being a team leader and a squad leader in a Marine infantry unit was the best job I'll ever have. I absolutely loved every second of it.”

But being back on the football field and studying kinesiology in hopes of someday becoming a strength and conditioning coordinator for a football program is helping fill that void.

“I love this. This has been an absolute blast,” he said of getting back in the pads and adjusting to life in new trenches. “I love playing for Coach Bell and this program and what they've got going on and competing with the guys. This is awesome.”

After being a 190-pound running back and defensive back for the Pioneers, another shift has taken place for Morrisey. He is learning a new position, playing a mostly blocking tight end (he has one catch for five yards so far this season). He said he has also been incorporated into a few special defensive packages.

“Going from mainly having the ball in your hand and attacking the line of scrimmage to knowing the guy across from you is a one-on-one battle ... it is different,” Morrisey said. “The footwork is different, the techniques, everything is different. But I kind of like it a little bit more because it's more man-to-man ... and I love that aspect of it.”