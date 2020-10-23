Purdy, Cyclones have progressed since breakout win in '18

AMES — The Oklahoma State game in 2018 will be talked about in Iowa State football circles for decades.

That was Iowa State fans’ — and the college football world’s — introduction to Brock Purdy. As a true freshman, Purdy completed 18 of 23 passes for 318 and threw for four touchdowns. He added 84 yards in 19 carries and another TD in a 48-42 upset of the 25th-ranked Cowboys.

Purdy has only grown from that game and the junior already has inserted himself into the “best Iowa State quarterback ever” conversation.

Purdy’s teammates remember the game fondly.

“That was a special day and I’ll never forget it,” safety Lawrence White said. “He was making plays all over the field and he was confident. One play that stands out to me was when he scored, he did a little high step to the end zone. That’s my favorite memory of it — seeing him have fun and the confidence acting like he’s been there before. I’m excited to see what he does on Saturday.”

Center Colin Newell remembered Purdy high-stepping like Adrian Peterson into the end zone as well, but Newell liked the gritty plays Purdy was able to make more than anything.