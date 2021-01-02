Purdy dives into Cyclone history with Fiesta Bowl win

“Just for him to take hits, nose dive for a first down. And for him just to escape, just do all that crazy stuff, that just shows — I mean, that’s Brock. Nobody really does it like him. So, I mean, I’m happy he’s on my team. I wouldn’t want to go against him.”

It’s that leadership by example on the field of play that inspires others around Purdy to take the extra step. Purdy’s faith in himself and his teammates to make plays gives them confidence that they can as well.

Tight end Charlie Kolar had five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown and receiver Xavier Hutchinson had four catches for 45 yards.

“What I admire about Brock and Brock has made everybody in our program better because of his faith, who he is and who he’s become and how he’s always standing firm in his faith,” Campbell said. “And I think, when you demand to stand firm in your faith and what you believe in, then great things happen to you.

“And you know what? I couldn’t think of a greater way for Brock to end his junior year, and I couldn’t think of a greater way for this football team to etch its name in the history books of Iowa State football than for Brock Purdy to come home and to win the Fiesta Bowl and be the offensive MVP. I’m so happy for him.

“Without Brock Purdy there’s no Fiesta Bowl, there’s no Iowa State. We are who we are because of the leadership, character and humility of Brock Purdy.”

