Purdy enters potentially historic season with 'no added pressure'

Gordon cited the Baylor game from last season, when Purdy threw three first-half interceptions. One was a tipped ball, one the receiver ran the wrong route and the third was one Purdy tried to force.

All Purdy did after the three first-half interceptions was throw three second-half touchdowns.

Campbell said that second half against Baylor was a turning point for Purdy last season. Early in the season, he was pressing. Purdy thought his team was leaning on him and relying on him to make every play. That second half, though, Purdy relaxed and played more loose and let the game come to him more.

And that’s how he played the remainder of the season.

It’s a lesson Purdy is glad he learned.

“I thought they wanted a guy and they needed a guy to lean on,” Purdy said. “I wanted to be that guy for them and I felt so much pressure that I put on myself. I just felt like I had to make every play. Now, my teammates expect me to be the quarterback and just do the right thing. There’s no added pressure. They know what I’m going to do for them and I know what they’re going to do for me.”

The second part of that last sentence is the most important.