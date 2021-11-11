Purdy looks to keep getting in a groove early

Picture last week's second half against Texas.

Iowa State could do no wrong. Purdy was completing passes, running back Breece Hall was rushing for big gains and the defense was getting stops. The whole Cyclone team was in that flow state.

“I think as a coaching staff we're constantly trying to find ways to help our guys get there,” Campbell said. “Whether it's from my end, how we're practicing through the week; do we have to get them out a little bit earlier? What do our travel plans look like? To in game, what's going on? Have we started slow or have we started fast? Are they doing something different?

“I think that's where (we) as coaches can be an asset to our players. How do we help them gain that flow state? Do we need to simplify? Do we need to be more complex? I think we're constantly challenged in that because I think you're always trying to help your 18- to 22-year-old young men try to be in that situation where they can play confident, they can play free thinking, and they can go play to their greatest ability.”

For Purdy, it’s not about hitting the home run play that gets him to the flow state. He needs to complete a few passes and get Hall going in the run game to get there.