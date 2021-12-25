Purdy making most of time left at ISU

“We're gonna have guys that are gonna have the ability to step up and have a great opportunity to show our own team what they can do for us,” Purdy said. “We're excited about that. We're gonna be just fine. All the guys in the receiving room have experience of getting on the field and playing, so it's gonna be a good challenge for them to go against the top (defensive backs) in the nation at Clemson, and I know they're gonna be ready for that challenge as well. So I'm actually excited for who we're going to be going up against and the guys that have these new opportunities in front of them. It’s gonna be cool."