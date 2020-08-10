Pushback grows as Big Ten mulls football changes

As Big Ten leaders continued to weigh the possibility of delaying or canceling the upcoming football season Monday, they heard from players, coaches, parents of players and politicians who believe the season should continue as planned.
Presidents and chancellors from Big Ten schools discussed the situation Sunday night and are scheduled to talk again later today, but according to a league spokesman and in contrast to several media reports have not taken a vote as to whether to proceed or alter plans for the season.
The myriad of voices has led to frustration from players throughout the conference, including many who spoke out on social media on Sunday evening expressing their desire to play after reports surfaced suggesting the Big Ten was leaning toward pulling the plug on the 2020 season.
“The thing that bothers me the most is that we were used as lab rats in this whole thing,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger of Bettendorf wrote on Twitter. “We just got our schedule and now something has dramatically changed? Where is the leadership from the Big Ten?’’
Hawkeye defensive back Jermari Harris questioned things as well.
“Crazy how we knew about the virus for months and they just now are deciding what to do. Why get everybody’s hopes up for so long?’’ Harris wrote.
While some athletes have opted out of the upcoming season, Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe said players are aware of the risk associated with the coronavirus.
“The spread can’t be stopped, only limited,’’ Imatorbhebhe wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of whatever protocols are put in place we need to accept what we can’t control and focus on managing the things we can’t.’’
Parents of a number of Iowa players sent letters to University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld and Big Ten leaders, expressing a belief that their sons deserved the opportunity to play a revised Big Ten schedule that was released last Wednesday two days prior to the start of fall camp.
Iowa canceled a scheduled practice Monday, but other Big Ten teams including Nebraska and Ohio State worked out as planned. Illinois, which opened its fall camp earlier than other Big Ten teams because it kicks the season off two days earlier than most league teams, took a previously scheduled off day on Monday.
After being instructed by the league to hold only light workouts Monday, the Hawkeye practice was according to a statement called off “while awaiting further direction from the Big Ten Conference office in regard to future workouts with or without pads.’’
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska coach Scott Frost weighed in on Monday.
Harbaugh authored a letter to “address the rumors that are swirling,’’ writing that he was advocating for a season to be played because of the facts accumulated over the past eight weeks since players returned to campus to begin summer offseason training.
He cited test results over that time period indicating the Michigan football program had recorded 11 positive test out of 893 administered and zero positive tests over the last 353 tests administered.
Harbaugh invited university administration and health department representatives to visit the program and see how the Wolverines practice and execute the protocols.
“This isn’t easy. This is hard,’’ Harbaugh wrote. “It is proven that the conduct, discipline and structure within our program have led to these stellar results. We respect the challenge that the virus has presented however we will not cower from it.’’
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said his institution’s administration wants football to proceed, even if that means playing outside the league this fall.
During a previously-scheduled fall camp news conference, Frost said, “We are a proud member of the Big Ten. … We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think our university is committed to playing football any way we can regardless of what anyone else does.’’
On each campus and the communities that house those universities, the stakes are high.
In the most recent survey, conducted in 2014 by a graduate student group at Iowa for what was then known as the Iowa City and Coralville Convention and Visitors Bureau, a home football weekend created an estimated $14.5 million in economic activity in Johnson County.
Over the course of a seven-game home schedule, that adds up to a $110 million impact that extends well beyond athletic department budgets that rely on football to generate around 70 percent of its annual income. Those dollars fuel the budgets of nearly every non-revenue sport on campus.
