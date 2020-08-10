Pushback grows as Big Ten mulls football changes

As Big Ten leaders continued to weigh the possibility of delaying or canceling the upcoming football season Monday, they heard from players, coaches, parents of players and politicians who believe the season should continue as planned.

Presidents and chancellors from Big Ten schools discussed the situation Sunday night and are scheduled to talk again later today, but according to a league spokesman and in contrast to several media reports have not taken a vote as to whether to proceed or alter plans for the season.

The myriad of voices has led to frustration from players throughout the conference, including many who spoke out on social media on Sunday evening expressing their desire to play after reports surfaced suggesting the Big Ten was leaning toward pulling the plug on the 2020 season.

“The thing that bothers me the most is that we were used as lab rats in this whole thing,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger of Bettendorf wrote on Twitter. “We just got our schedule and now something has dramatically changed? Where is the leadership from the Big Ten?’’

Hawkeye defensive back Jermari Harris questioned things as well.