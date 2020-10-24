Puzzling penalties slow Hawkeyes

Ferentz said Schulte has an injury that will keep out for a couple of weeks, about the same length of time he expects Campbell to miss as he deals with mononucleosis.

"We missed some experience and some leadership with those guys out," Ferentz said.

Ferentz liked what he saw from Nick Niemann sliding inside to the middle linebacker spot and appreciated what senior Barrington Wade contributed in Niemann’s normal spot.

Take your pick: Iowa extended its string of consecutive games with an interception to eight when Matt Hankins picked off a pass by Aidan O’Connell as Purdue was driving late in the second quarter.

The third pick of Hankins’ career came with 31 seconds remaining in the half and gave Iowa possession at its 36-yard line.

That was just enough time for Spencer Petras to orchestrate a 54-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard field Keith Duncan field goal which gave the Hawkeyes a 17-14 halftime lead.

"The tough part was that we didn’t hold on and get the win," Hankins said.

Wade ended the Boilermakers’ opening drive of the third quarter, picking off an O’Connell pass at the Iowa 3-yard line for the first interception of the senior’s career.