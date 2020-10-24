Puzzling penalties slow Hawkeyes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Whether it was five or 15, it didn’t matter.
An uncharacteristic number of penalties perturbed Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz about his team’s performance in Saturday’s 24-20 loss at Purdue.
The Hawkeyes were flagged 10 times for 100 yards, a difference maker in a close game.
"The false starts, those 5-yarders, they’re momentum killers in a drive, really make it hard on you," Ferentz said.
The penalty yards the Hawkeyes accumulated were the most in a single game since Iowa piled up 75 penalty yards in a 38-36 loss to the Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2018.
"We had a lot of them for a lot of yards and they all do impact a game," Ferentz said. "When you give a team 15 yards, that’s significant, and all of the little things, they do add up over the course of a game."
Ferentz said that is among the things Iowa will work on between now and next Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home opener against Northwestern.
Short-handed situation: Several injuries impacted Iowa’s defense Saturday.
The Hawkeyes were without defensive tackle Austin Schulte, a fifth-year senior who figured into the rotation on the interior of the defensive line and played without projected starting middle linebacker Jack Campbell and reserve linebacker Seth Benson.
Ferentz said Schulte has an injury that will keep out for a couple of weeks, about the same length of time he expects Campbell to miss as he deals with mononucleosis.
"We missed some experience and some leadership with those guys out," Ferentz said.
Ferentz liked what he saw from Nick Niemann sliding inside to the middle linebacker spot and appreciated what senior Barrington Wade contributed in Niemann’s normal spot.
Take your pick: Iowa extended its string of consecutive games with an interception to eight when Matt Hankins picked off a pass by Aidan O’Connell as Purdue was driving late in the second quarter.
The third pick of Hankins’ career came with 31 seconds remaining in the half and gave Iowa possession at its 36-yard line.
That was just enough time for Spencer Petras to orchestrate a 54-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard field Keith Duncan field goal which gave the Hawkeyes a 17-14 halftime lead.
"The tough part was that we didn’t hold on and get the win," Hankins said.
Wade ended the Boilermakers’ opening drive of the third quarter, picking off an O’Connell pass at the Iowa 3-yard line for the first interception of the senior’s career.
Missing the action: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t the only Boilermakers coach absent.
Like Brohm, Purdue special teams coordinator Marty Biagi missed the season opener because of the coronavirus and remained at home in quarantine during the game.
The Boilermakers also played without their top returning rusher, King Deorue missed the game because of hamstring injury.
Purdue announced Friday that one of its top receivers, 2018 Big Ten freshman of the year Rondale Moore would miss the game for an undisclosed reason. Moore is expected to play next weekend at Illinois.
Unanswered question: Stand or kneel?
Several Iowa football players indicated they planned to take a knee when the national anthem was played, but we will never know what would have happened Saturday.
The Star-Spangled Banner was played while both teams were in their locker rooms prior to the start of the game as part of a video pregame show featuring the Purdue All-American Marching Band.
