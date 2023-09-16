ADRIAN, Mich. – As if falling behind by three scores early in the third quarter wasn’t bad enough, the St. Ambrose University team had to battle from behind without its starting quarterback on Saturday.

All of those obstacles proved to be too much as the Bees dropped a 28-14 non-conference decision to hosting Siena Heights at O’Loughlin Stadium.

Third-string signal-caller Jake Ackman got the call midway through the first quarter in the contest when sophomore Joey Sprinkle went out with what coach Vince Fillipp said was an AC joint injury in his non-throwing shoulder and did not return.

“It was serious enough that he didn’t return to the game,” said Fillipp. “He is in a sling. We’ll have to find out more this week.”

Sprinkle was in for SAU’s first three possessions – 12 plays that netted 32 yards – before exiting the contest with the Bees trailing 7-0.

Ackman, a junior who prepped at Sterling Newman High School and jumped up the depth chart when senior Tom Casey went out with a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder, drove the Bees 56 yards in 10 plays before a Nolan Bielskis fumble at the Siena Heights 12-yard line thwarted the drive.

The junior completed 17 of 28 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. He was picked off twice.

That TD was a 14-yard pass to Yemi Ward that was SAU’s first score in the third quarter after the Saints went up 21-0, building on a 14-0 halftime lead. The drive covered 62 yards in 12 plays, taking 4:24 off the game clock.

Siena Heights (1-1) answered that score with a big 34-yard TD pass from Elijah Taylor to Eric Williams II.

The Bees put up their second score of the game to cap an 83-yard, 7-play drive. Jeffery Elms scored from 2-yards out to pull within 28-14 with 13:35 left in the game.

The sophomore from Springfield finished with 84 yards rushing on 19 carries. He took the bulk of the offensive workload with junior running back Kaden King nursing a sore shoulder.

“Kaden wasn’t feeling 100%,” said Fillipp of the junior who rushed four times for 24 yards. “We tried to use him situationally. … Elms did a great job and we had other young guys getting some opportunities.”

The Bees, who have now dropped nine straight games dating back to last October, finished with 305 yards offense in 68 plays.

The Saints posted 392 yards (239 passing and 153 rushing) in 66 plays and had about a two-minute advantage in possession time.