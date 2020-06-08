Q-C Hawkeyes share experiences, seek change

Recent words of former teammates have resonated with Iowa football players from the Quad-Cities, who join other Hawkeyes in calling for change within the program.
Jack Kallenberger of Bettendorf and Javon Foy of Moline, both walk-ons who left the program before completing their eligibility, added their voices to those who spoke out on social media over the weekend.
Kallenberger wrote that the environment within the Iowa program “creates crippling anxiety,’’ calling it a situation where “if you don’t fit the mold, you’re an outcast and will be treated accordingly by many of the coaches on the staff. It is an environment where mistakes can be made, but you better not make any.’’
Defensive back Jake Gervase, a Davenport Assumption alum currently playing for the Los Angeles Rams, echoed sentiments expressed earlier in the weekend by Julian Vandervelde, a Davenport Central alum who played five seasons on the offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Voices have been heard and it’s time for a change,’’ Gervase concluded in a statement that began with how it had “been a tough couple days seeing former teammates speak out about the struggles and treatment they faced during their time at Iowa.’’
Gervase said he supported and applauded players who stepped forward for having the courage to do so, adding, that he had “their backs now more than ever.’’
Kallenberger, a defensive lineman whose younger brother Mark Kallenberger is preparing for his redshirt junior season with Iowa, and Foy, a receiver who left the program following his freshman season, detailed their experiences.
In his heartfelt thoughts, Kallenberger revealed that he has dealt with ADHD throughout his life and has been on medication for as long as he can remember. He said Iowa football personnel were aware of his learning disability when he enrolled in June 2017 after playing at Iowa Central Community College.
He said one assistant nicknamed him “Simple Jack,’’ a reference to a mentally-challenged character from the movie Tropic Thunder, and “made comments about my so-called ‘lack of intelligence’ most mornings on the practice field.’’
Kallenberger added the coach “constantly told me how dumb I am. This same coach also constantly told my little brother how dumb I am. This same coach also suggested we create a new sign for a defensive call because I was too stupid for the old one apparently.’’
The situation, Kallenberger wrote, made it difficult to hold conversations with strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle “because he was another coach that enjoyed to remind me that I’m dumb. One Sunday after a lift, some guys and I were talking about movies that just came out. Doyle overheard this conversation and said, ‘Kallenberger, how about you open (an expletive) book instead of watching movies.’’’
Kallenberger went on to say the situation resulted in him lying to his position coach, Reese Morgan, on multiple occasions when Morgan questioned him about what was upsetting him.
Even after Morgan told him he could expect some reps at defensive end during spring practices a year ago, Kallenberger wrote that he felt the need to step away.
“That opportunity is the reason I came to Iowa. Being from Iowa, that was such a real dream of mine. Knowing that was a reality going into my final season made no difference,’’ Kallenberger wrote.
“I again lied to coach Morgan and told him I needed to step away to focus on school. I quit football not because of school, but because I was broken, beaten down, bullied, unwanted and unloved. I was stripped of every ounce of self-confidence I had.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about Kallenberger’s situation on Sunday and if he believed there was a culture of bullying within the program.
“If it is there, it will be addressed,’’ Ferentz said. “… There’s a fine line between being demanding and demeaning. It’s very subjective, but I want to take time to make sure that I develop a feel for it.’’
Foy wrote that he was encouraged to quit football by Ferentz following a challenging freshman year at Iowa.
“While we were still in summer camp I had an incident with the police but did not get charged for anything nor did I receive any tickets. The officer told (Ferentz) of the incident and as a result I was suspended until after fall camp,’’ Foy wrote.
“When the season started, I was then informed that I could not return until after the season. I was so hurt by what happened and didn’t understand why my career and well-being were being played with as if I did not matter to anyone as if no one has made a mistake before.’’
Foy wrote that after the season when he was anticipating a return to the team, he learned he was going to need hip surgery that would sideline him for a year.
“I was encouraged by (Ferentz) to just quit football. This last and final strike hurt me the most,’’ he wrote, adding that he sought input from multiple specialists who advised him the medical situation was not as serious as he had been told.
“… Throughout the process I saw my brothers grow and I couldn’t be there with them,’’ Foy wrote. “I was sorry for the mistake I made and learned from it. All I wanted was a fair and equal chance.’’
Gervase wrote that he believes a solution exists with a collaborative effort.
“Systemic change needs to happen, and I strongly believe that change will happen if we come together as a group of past, present and future members of the Iowa football family,’’ Gervase wrote.
“There are a lot of good people in the Iowa football building, led by one of the best men I have ever met in coach (Kirk) Ferentz and if everyone comes together we can begin to head in the right direction.’’
