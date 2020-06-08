Q-C Hawkeyes share experiences, seek change

“While we were still in summer camp I had an incident with the police but did not get charged for anything nor did I receive any tickets. The officer told (Ferentz) of the incident and as a result I was suspended until after fall camp,’’ Foy wrote.

“When the season started, I was then informed that I could not return until after the season. I was so hurt by what happened and didn’t understand why my career and well-being were being played with as if I did not matter to anyone as if no one has made a mistake before.’’

Foy wrote that after the season when he was anticipating a return to the team, he learned he was going to need hip surgery that would sideline him for a year.

“I was encouraged by (Ferentz) to just quit football. This last and final strike hurt me the most,’’ he wrote, adding that he sought input from multiple specialists who advised him the medical situation was not as serious as he had been told.

“… Throughout the process I saw my brothers grow and I couldn’t be there with them,’’ Foy wrote. “I was sorry for the mistake I made and learned from it. All I wanted was a fair and equal chance.’’

Gervase wrote that he believes a solution exists with a collaborative effort.