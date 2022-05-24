Q-C players embrace Iowa State opportunities

A return to campus this week follows a spring of opportunity for Quad-City area players on the Iowa State University football team.

From a position change for Bettendorf’s Darien Porter, a chance to lead for North Scott’s Jared Rus and possibilities on the defensive front for North Scott’s Joey Petersen, the trio looks to build on a productive start to the 2022 season.

Joining Iowa State basketball coaches T.J. Otzelberger and Bill Fennelly, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser and volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch at the Cyclone Tailgate Tour's Quad-Cities stop in Bettendorf on Tuesday, ISU football coach Matt Campbell said each of the three local players has intriguing potential as part of a team that must replace 11 players who made 25 or more career starts for Iowa State.

While quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, defensive back Greg Eisworth, linebacker Mike Rose and defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike won’t be back, Campbell believes the Cyclones have enough experience to grow their collection of five consecutive winning seasons.

He points to two-time All-Big 12 receiver Xavier Hutchinson, offensive lineman Trevor Downing, defensive back Anthony Johnson and linebacker O’Rien Vance as veterans who are positioned to lead ISU in the fall.

Campbell also sees enough available lineup spots to energize the next generation of lineup regulars.

“Every time you have a younger football team, it gives someone an opportunity to get on the field,’’ Campbell said. “Those opportunities bring energy to the offseason and since January, we’ve had good leadership and good competition. I like what I’m seeing.’’

That includes the progress he has seen from Porter, Rus and Petersen.

Campbell calls Porter “a star of spring practices’’ as he transitions to a new role with Iowa State.

After beginning his career as a receiver, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound junior is now a cornerback.

“Darien has been one of the top special teams players in the conference and we’re looking for more ways to get him on the field,’’ Campbell said. “He had a great career at Bettendorf on both sides of the ball and he showed us this spring that he can be a great corner.’’

Campbell believes Porter’s athletic ability, his speed and his length all position him well to compete in a secondary which is replacing three starters from last season’s 7-6 team.

“He has all of the things you like to see in a good cornerback and his work this spring gives him something to build on,’’ Campbell said.

The Iowa State coach expects Rus to build on the success he had a year ago when he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a fullback.

Initially, a walk-on at ISU, the 6-2, 240-pound senior worked his way into the lineup because of his toughness and blocking ability and opened the door for an expanded role in the tight end room after catching seven passes for 67 yards last season.

“Jared has been a guy who has just gotten better from one year to the next,’’ Campbell said. “He’s been great on all four special teams and earned 20-to-25 plays per game a year ago and played so well he earned first-team all-conference honors.’’

Now, Campbell sees Rus taking on a leadership role in a position group where the Cyclones are working to replace multi-year all-league tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen.

“The younger guys in that room are looking to him and he’s been a pillar helping those guys grow and develop,’’ Campbell said. “Heading into a senior season, that’s what you hope to see from a player who has worked his way up like Jared has.’’

Petersen enjoyed a productive year on special teams as a true freshman last season and was the Cyclones’ leading tackler on the kickoff coverage unit.

Campbell said he is among players who will compete for time on the Iowa State defensive line, which is working to replace not only Uwazurike but also Petersen’s brother, Zach, a multi-year starter.

Campbell sees differences in the Petersen, saying Zach Petersen brought more pure power to the line, but believes the 6-4, 215-pound Joey Petersen is positioned to play to his own strengths.

“He’s one of those young guys working to create an opportunity,’’ Campbell said. “He had a taste of competition last fall and wants more. That’s always a good thing.’’

It’s something Campbell has seen a lot of since the Cyclones returned from the Cheez-It Bowl and turned its attention to a new season.

“We have a lot of guys who see a chance to step into roles where we had some elite veterans a year ago, but they’ve learned from those players who had been around for a few years,’’ Campbell said. “This is their time to show what they’ve learned.’’

