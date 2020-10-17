Q-C quartet lines up for Hawkeye opportunities

IOWA CITY — As Iowa works toward its football opener, four Quad-City area natives are angling for opportunities to help the Hawkeyes compete in the trenches.
Junior Mark Kallenberger of Bettendorf is battling for a starting spot on the offensive line, competing at both tackle and guard during preseason camp.
The other three are working to earn spots in reserve roles as Iowa prepares for its 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Purdue.
Graduate transfer Jack Heflin, a senior from Prophetstown, and redshirt freshman Logan Lee of Orion are among Hawkeyes attempting to work their way into the rotation on the defensive line while Luke Empen, a sophomore from Clinton who competed for Northeast, was listed on Iowa’s preseason depth chart as the second team left guard.
"There’s good competition going on at a lot of spots right now, which is what you hope to see," Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.
Kallenberger saw action in 12 games last season, including four starts at left guard.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder played every offensive down in the Hawkeyes’ 49-24 Holiday Bowl victory over USC and has battled grad transfer Coy Cronk, a 40-game starter at tackle for Indiana, for a starting role at tackle and Kyler Schott and Cole Banwart for time at guard in the Iowa lineup.
"It was good to see (Kallenberger) play well in the bowl game. That was pretty exciting to see. We felt coming in he had a chance to become a good player and he took a step forward in the bowl," Ferentz said.
"He just needs to keep coming to work every day, which is what we ask of any player, but getting a taste of success is important."
Heflin arrived at Iowa this summer from Northern Illinois University and the 6-4, 312-pound former Erie-Prophetstown standout who twice earned All-Mid-American Conference honors for the Huskies, has fit in quickly at a tackle spot.
Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell likes the demeanor he has seen from Heflin, who grew up an Iowa fan but was not offered by the Hawkeyes following an all-state prep career in Illinois.
"He’s a fit for Iowa, a team-first guy," Bell said. "The scheme is a little different from what he’s used to and I think I’m his third different defensive line coach in five years so there are some technical things he has to get better at, but he understands what it takes to play winning football."
Lee, who shifted from tight end to defensive line in camp shortly after arriving at Iowa in 2019, has added more than 15 pounds to his 6-5 frame and is now listed at 267.
"Logan is an extremely detailed guy, a meticulous note taker. Right now it’s time to put those notes to use," Bell said. "He’s played more football in the past couple weeks than he has before. He’s getting his feet wet."
Lee brings versatility to the field that Bell likes as he works out at both the end and tackle positions.
"He’s a guy I’m excited about to be in that rotation," Bell said.
Empen, 6-4 and now weighing in at 287, saw his first collegiate action last season in Iowa’s 48-3 rout of Middle Tennessee before working his way into what is regarded as a top-10 position on the depth chart heading into fall camp.
He is listed behind Cody Ince at left guard.
