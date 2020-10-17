Q-C quartet lines up for Hawkeye opportunities

"It was good to see (Kallenberger) play well in the bowl game. That was pretty exciting to see. We felt coming in he had a chance to become a good player and he took a step forward in the bowl," Ferentz said.

"He just needs to keep coming to work every day, which is what we ask of any player, but getting a taste of success is important."

Heflin arrived at Iowa this summer from Northern Illinois University and the 6-4, 312-pound former Erie-Prophetstown standout who twice earned All-Mid-American Conference honors for the Huskies, has fit in quickly at a tackle spot.

Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell likes the demeanor he has seen from Heflin, who grew up an Iowa fan but was not offered by the Hawkeyes following an all-state prep career in Illinois.

"He’s a fit for Iowa, a team-first guy," Bell said. "The scheme is a little different from what he’s used to and I think I’m his third different defensive line coach in five years so there are some technical things he has to get better at, but he understands what it takes to play winning football."

Lee, who shifted from tight end to defensive line in camp shortly after arriving at Iowa in 2019, has added more than 15 pounds to his 6-5 frame and is now listed at 267.