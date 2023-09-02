Growing pains caught up with the St. Ambrose University football team once again.

For the second week in a row, mistakes proved costly for the Fighting Bees, this time in Saturday’s inaugural college game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

Visiting UW-Stout took advantage of those SAU miscues and rode them to a 35-7 non-conference victory on a sunny afternoon that was nothing short of gloomy for the home team.

“It didn’t matter how many good plays we made, we made too many bad plays to win a football game,” SAU coach Vince Fillipp said. “You can’t turn the ball over. You can’t have selfish penalties. You can’t beat anybody doing those things, and we did both today.”

All five of the Blue Devils’ scorings drives were either set up by an SAU turnover (two lost fumbles and an interception) or were aided by 15-yard penalties.

“You have to take care of the football,” veteran Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said. “Turnover margin is huge. That’s a major stat where you’ve got to win, and I thought our guys did a good job of that.”

When they did get the ball, the Blue Devils knew what to do with it in their season opener. They hit on quick strikes after SAU’s first turnover. Stout needed just three plays to go 52 yards after picking off a pass by SAU starting quarterback Tom Casey on the Bees’ first drive.

The visitors needed just one play to convert a bad snap and loss of 31 yards into their second score — a 21-yard strike to former Dixon (Illinois) High School standout Arthur Cox with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in the first that actually gave the Blue Devils all the points they needed.

But the Blue Devils had plenty more offense, finishing with 358 yards in 66 snaps.

The Bees turned the Devils into a single-approach attack as the defensive front held strong, allowing just 77 yards rushing on 31 attempts, giving up just one rushing first down in the game, that coming on a carry that ended in a lost fumble.

“Hopefully you have a balanced attack,” Birmingham said. “When you face good teams and they are taking away that box, you have to resort to what’s open and not smash your head against the wall. Hat’s off to them; they have a good solid defense, and we had to find some space against them.”

They found that behind new starting QB Mitch Waechter, who threw four TD passes. He completed 19 of 29 passes to 10 receivers for 281 yards. His day included a 66-yard scoring strike to Patrick Corcoran for Stout’s third score that led to a 21-7 halftime lead.

That big play came after SAU had come up with a big third-down stop at the Stout 5-yard line, but a roughing-the-passer penalty kept alive the drive, and three plays later, Stout converted.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Fillipp said of his defense. “We’ve got to do some evaluations. We’ve got to look in the mirror and see if it’s personnel. We have to see if it’s our scheme and things that we’re doing.”

Former Moline High School player Marcellous Johnson, a transfer from Winona State, intercepted a pass, and linebacker Rolando Sepulveda recovered a fumble for the Bees.

“We’re going to learn as we go,” Fillipp said. “The only way to get better is to go out and play football.”

The Bees may be doing that next week at NCAA Division II foe Upper Iowa without Casey at quarterback. He hurt his left hand (non-throwing) and took himself out. Fillipp wasn’t sure of the severity.

Casey, who started the contest, finished 8 of 11 for 70 yards with two interceptions. Sophomore Joey Sprinkle, who had good and bad moments, completed 6 of 11 passes for 62 yards and a TD. But Sprinkle was sacked eight times behind a young line.

Sprinkle did find fifth-year wide receiver Yemi Ward wide open for a 23-yard scoring strike in the second quarter that cut Stout’s lead to 14-7 with 12:24 left in the half. That capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive.