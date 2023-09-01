Augustana (0-0) at Simpson (0-0)

Basics: 6 p.m., Buxton Stadium, Indianola, Iowa

Series: This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Storylines: The Augustana Vikings, featuring a group that includes 24 returning starters and 10 5th-year players, are looking for their fifth straight season-opening victory. They are taking on a Storm team that is coming off a 1-9 season but is under new direction. Reed Hoskins takes over after seven years as offensive coordinator at CCIW foe Illinois Wesleyan. … Augie, coming off a 5-5 (4-5 CCIW) season, was picked fourth in the preseason CCIW coaches poll. … Simpson has three local players on its roster -- Zach Wemhoff (Sr., LB; Davenport Assumption HS), Kori Murphy Jr. (Fr., DB; Davenport West HS) and Omarion Ballard (Fr, RB; Pleasant Valley HS). Wemhoff played in nine games last year with 21 total tackles, including one TFL. … Simpson, with 33 returning lettermen and 36 newcomers, was picked eighth in the nine-team American Rivers Conference pre-season coaches poll.

Augie coach Steve Bell: “We just don’t know their personnel; we don’t know schematically, but have some ideas what they are going to be. … I know it’s cliché, but it always is more about who we are and how we execute. It’s nice to know schematically what you’re going to see because you can prep some things that maybe are pretty norm for them. But it really comes down to in-game adjustments and being able to recognize what they’re doing. The good thing is that we have some veteran kids that won’t fall apart if they throw a wrinkle at us that we didn’t prepare for.”

UW-Stout (0-0) at St. Ambrose (0-1)

Basics: 1 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium, Davenport

Radio: KALA (106.5 FM)

Series: SAU leads the all-time series 6-3. This is the first meeting between the two since 1999, a 34-28 SAU victory. SAU coach Vince Fillipp said this is the first of a home-and-home contract with the Blue Devils.

Storylines: This is not only the home opener for the Fighting Bees, but the debut for the team at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium – the facility shared with Davenport Assumption High School. Fillipp said that the team practiced at the stadium twice this week in order to get a feel for the surroundings heading into the opener. … Fillipp also said that both senior quarterback Tom Casey and sophomore signal-caller Joey Sprinkle would probably again share QB1 duties after both continuing to take reps with the 1s this week. … SAU will get some help in the defensive secondary as grad student Marcellus Johnson (Moline HS/Winona State) has cleared his eligibility requirements and will see the field. … UW-Stout’s Blue Devils are coming off consecutive 5-5 records. They graduated their starting quarterback and top receiver from last year. … Arthur Cox, who played at nearby Dixon (Ill.) HS is the team’s top returning receiver, having caught 63 passes for 688 yards and 7 TDs last year. He was also the team’s third-leading rusher with 235 yards in 37 carries and one score. Stout’s top three rushers are back this season.

SAU coach Vince Fillipp: “Thursday was probably one of our better practices that we’ve had all year. For whatever reason, guys were juiced up and ready to go; a lot of excitement all around. ... Much like last week, they are going to be well-coached and they are tough kids. They graduated some of their better offensive weapons, but their best receiver (Cox) is coming back and they do a lot of stuff with him. Defensively they do a lot of stuff and do a good job disguising coverages. They are going to be a quality opponent from a really quality league.”

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston