In reality, it took two hours and 36 minutes of football Saturday evening at Lindberg Stadium for the clock to finally strike midnight.

Figuratively, time ran out on the Elmhurst University football team when the Augustana Vikings took the field for their home- and CCIW-opener.

After a three-hour, 24-minute weather delay for what was supposed to be a 6 p.m. start, the Vikings made quick work of the Bluejays Saturday evening (and into Sunday morning). Augie scored 37 first-quarter points en route to steamrolling the Bluejays 74-6 on a damp, cool night once lightning finally left the area.

The game officially ended at 12:04 a.m. Sunday with a school record for points, breaking a mark that stood for 103 years.

“I could tell in warmups that the way we were warming up that we were ready,” said Augie coach Steve Bell, whose team had a shutout until the Bluejays scored on deep reserves with 32.1 seconds left in the contest. “They were moving quick; they weren’t sluggish. It was crisp and sharp.

“How much that really tells you I don’t know, but I could tell that mentally we were where we needed to be.”

By the end of that first quarter, the Vikings were well on their way to a 2-0 start heading into Saturday’s battle at Wheaton as they scored on their first five possessions and added two points on a safety when an Elmhurst punt snap sailed out of the end zone.

“That was a lot of fun,” said senior defensive lineman Cole Romano, who helped ice the victory with a 37-yard fumble return for Augie’s first of three third-quarter scores that added to a 51-0 halftime lead. “The leaders on our team – the captains – did a really good job of keeping everyone focused.

“It’s hard when you have a long delay like that, but we had the music going and everyone was huddled around talking to each other. … Some people were kind enough to give us food which was really nice. We just tried to keep the energy up.”

There was plenty of that when the game finally started at 9:24 p.m.

After giving Elmhurst one first down on the first possession of the contest, the Vikings defense settled in and forced the first of 10 Bluejays punts.

On Augie’s first offensive snap, Ty Rivelli broke through the middle of the line for a 30-yard run. Four plays later, senior quarterback Cole Bhardwaj hit tight end Jake Miller for the first of their two first-quarter scoring hookups. That touchdown toss with 10:53 left in the quarter covered nine yards; their next one went for six and was set up by freshman Josh Lim’s 62-yard kickoff return that followed the safety that gave Augie a 16-0 lead with 5:01 left in the opening stanza.

Elmhurst’s next punt proved to be a back-breaker. Fifth-year senior Bobby Inserra grabbed Nick Mullet’s 29-yard kick at his own 42 and out-ran the punt coverage for a 58-yard score with 2:15 left in the frame.

“I had one before, but it got called back, so this is my first punt return touchdown,” said Inserra, a former first-team All-CCIW special teams selection. “That was definitely nice to check off the old bucket list.”

“It was nice to see Bobby get that punt return touchdown; he’s been close a lot of times,” said Bell, giving credit to freshman receiver Shawn Schlanser for the block that sprung Inserra on the big play. “It shows that if you block it up the way you’re supposed to and guys keep working throughout the punt to the whistle that we have a chance to do those things.”

The Vikings showed they could do a lot of things well in the contest as they eclipsed the previous record of 72 points in a game set in 1920 when they scored 72 in a win over Hedding.

“Run game was clicking, guys were throwing great blocks,” said Inserra, admitting the start couldn’t have been any better. “Praise to the RBs and the O-line, for sure. They really carried this game.”

Augie finished with 381 yards total offense, but had only two drives longer than 55 yards with the defense and special teams setting up drives of 6 and 9 yards in the first half.

Ben Ludlum and Rivelli led the rushing attack with 88 and 70 yards, respectively. Bhardwaj completed 11 of 20 passes for 128 yards and three TDs and Liam Crawley hit Nolin Hulett on a 32-yard scoring strike.

“We did our part and they helped us out with turnovers and things,” said Bell, whose club forced four turnovers. “You don’t expect to score that many in the first quarter. It’s nice.

“When they did give us a short field, we took advantage of it.”

Mike DiGioia and Rivelli both scored on 1-yard runs in that first quarter, capping drives of 6 plays, 55 yards and two plays, nine yards, respectively.

DiGioia caught a 26-yard scoring strike from Bhardwaj with 20.9 seconds left in the second quarter.

Ludlum broke off a 20-yard scoring sprint with 9:53 left in the second quarter that gave Augie a 44-0 lead.

The Vikings defense held the Bluejays to 157 yards offense on 66 plays. Of those, 75 yards came on the 11-play scoring drive late in the fourth with starters on the sidelines cheering for the youngsters on the field.

Ironically, the Vikings were more prepared for the weather delay than they thought they could ever be. Bell said that when thunderstorms blew in on Tuesday, it disrupted practice and shortened it, forcing the Vikings to have to be crisp in the hour they had on the filed afterward.

“We had to cut practice to an hour just to fit in what we needed to fit in because we were delayed, delayed, delayed,” said Bell of the Tuesday workout. “I told them that we’re going to have to deal with this at some point. I didn’t think it would come to fruition this week.

“They did a good job. They stayed composed and handled it coming out of the gate really fast.”