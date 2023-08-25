Senior Tom Casey and sophomore Joey Sprinkle have been splitting QB1 duties for the St. Ambrose University football team all fall camp.

And all summer workouts.

And all spring ball before that.

It even goes back to last fall.

The competition for the starting signal-calling duties for Saturday’s season opener at Taylor University was so close that the coaching staff waited until Friday to name a starter.

Even then, there was a caveat that both players could see action in the 5 p.m. contest in Upland, Indiana.

But the starting nod went to Sprinkle, who is hoping his first action this year goes much better than last year. In his first game as a college quarterback, Sprinkle broke his arm and was sidelined until the final game of last year’s 2-8 season when he and Casey split duties.

Of course, they did.

“It was a hard decision,” Vince Fillipp, SAU’s second-year head coach, said about picking a starter. “I know coach DQ (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach DeQuinn Watford) really struggled with the decision as well.

“I’m going to be honest; I would be shocked if we don’t see a little bit of both tomorrow. There’s just things that both of the guys bring that are different dynamics.”

The one thing both will bring to the field Saturday, and every day, is togetherness.

While battling each other for the starting job, they both admit that it has brought out the best in them.

“Me and Tom are working together and building off each other,” Sprinkle said of the ongoing battle. “We’re together all the time and you can’t be negative — you’ve got to build each other up. If you’re negative toward one another, it tears the whole team apart.

“With us supporting each other, it builds the whole team, and we’re able to build off that ourselves.”

Last year, Casey earned the starting nod but struggled moving the offense. Sprinkle got the call in the second game but lasted less than a quarter before breaking his left (non-throwing) arm.

Casey came back and threw for 1,718 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions in 240 throws. He completed 57.1% of those attempts.

In his limited action, Sprinkle completed 53.6% of his passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Not only have they been pushing each other, but they continue to learn from one another during their constant battles.

“We’re great friends off the field; we’re buddies pushing each other in practice and learning from each other,” Casey said.

Casey admitted that the competition has made both better.

“I believe so, yeah," he said. “We’ve got each other on our heels and pushing each other to get better.”

The quarterbacks will toil behind a young, rebuilt offensive line, but that hasn’t lowered the expectations.

“We’ve been able to get good reps from both guys,” said Israel Taylor, a junior H-back from Davenport who likely will catch a lot of passes this season. “We’ll be able to go with whoever is on the field.”

Sprinkle does offer a different wrinkle in the offense.

“I’m a dual-threat quarterback,” said the sophomore, who will get his freshman season back with a medical redshirt season if he chooses to take it. “I can throw and I can run. I can throw deep. I can get out of the pocket and extend plays.”

He admits that he has also learned a lot from Casey.

“He definitely knows his stuff, and I’m trying to be like him,” said Sprinkle, an Illinois all-stater while at Monticello High School. “Last year coming in he knew the playbook way better than me. I was just trying to build off him. I asked him questions and he always answers me; he never shoots me down.

“We both just try to build each other and not tear each other down.”

You can bet that the battles will continue as Fillipp says all starting spots are on the line every day in practice.

“You have to go in every day like you’re the starter,” said Casey, who hails from Dubuque (Senior). “Watch film, game plan, go in there with the mindset you’re the guy. At the end of the day, it comes down to how you perform and how you go about things.

“All I can do is go out there and perform my best and put my best foot forward and control the offense how I can control it. At the end of the day, that’s all I can do.”

For both, the bottom line is team success and that’s their focus.

It is for Fillipp, as well. Putting the best guys on the field will always be the priority.

But he feels as if both Sprinkle and Casey can lead the offense.

“We feel really lucky to have both of these guys,” said Fillipp, appreciating the way they have gone about their battle for playing time. “We know that they can play at a lot of other college programs, and we’re glad we have them.”