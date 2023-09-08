St. Ambrose (0-2) at Upper Iowa (0-1)

Storylines: St. Ambrose comes in looking for its first win after two tough losses to open the season. Facing an NCAA Division II program that plays in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, that will not be an easy task. … Sophomore quarterback Joey Sprinkle will get the start. He has been splitting time with senior Tom Casey, but Casey suffered a left arm/wrist injury late in last week’s 35-7 setback to UW-Stout. SAU coach Vince Fillipp said that Casey did not practice all week as the injury was still being evaluated. Jake Ackman (Jr., Sterling Newman HS) will be QB2, according to Fillipp. … Fillipp said the Fighting Bees made one change in the defensive secondary, inserting Jeremiah Crawford (Soph., DB, Rockford East HS) into the secondary. He also added that more guys will see the field after a week of competitive practices. … The Peacocks have a number of players with local ties on the roster. They are: Hunter Bacorn (Fr., DL, Durant HS), Aboubacar Barry (Jr., RB, Moline HS), Aaron Carl (Soph., TE, Galesburg HS), Nolan Carl (Fr., LB, Galesburg HS), Brent Haines (Fr., OL, Davenport West HS), Brady Hansen (Fr., LB, Davenport West HS), Alexander Kaufmann (Fr., DL, Wilton HS), Caden McDermott (Fr., S, Pleasant Valley HS), Ryan McDonough (Fr., OL, Wapello HS), Tade Parsons (Soph., DB, Wapello HS), and Rhett Smith (Jr., DL, Wapello HS). … Also on the Peacock roster is redshirt senior RB Keonte Luckett, a transfer from the University of Iowa. … Barry had five carries for 20 yards in Upper Iowa’s 43-20 season-opening loss to Concordia-St. Paul – a game in which the Peacocks rushed for 73 yards and threw for 218 yards in 34 attempts. … The Peacocks are heavy on freshmen and sophomores, but do have 23 juniors and 12 senior/grad students on the roster.