INDIANOLA — The Augustana College football team spent the first quarter easing into the 2023 season and getting a feel for things Saturday evening.

The Vikings then dominated the final three quarters on a warm evening at Buxton Stadium against the hosting Simpson Storm.

With a huge play at the end of the first half that resulted in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Cole Bhardwaj to Rock Island’s Jordan Vesey, the Vikings created a little separation and rode that and the momentum that play created to a 49-27 victory over the Storm in the season opener for both clubs.

“That catch was really big,” Augie coach Steve Bell said. “It was a 14-13 game and we weren't playing as well as we should be playing and that’s a spark. You’re hoping that carried through halftime and into the third quarter and helped us get going.

“That was a great throw and catch. Vesey just went up for it and made a great catch; he went way up — was belly button above everybody else. He just said, ‘I’m catching this sucker and nobody else is.’ ”

Augie scored 21 points in both the second and third quarters and 35 straight capped by a 7-yard interception return early in the fourth by defensive lineman Teke Nieto, a freshman from Sante Fe, New Mexico.

“I’m pleased because we got the win,” Bell said. “Looking at it from a holistic perspective, we still have a lot of work to do. If we’re satisfied with that tonight, then we’re in trouble. We know we’re a much better team than that, but it is just the first game.”

Securing the victory wasn’t easy for the Vikings, who have an off week next week before their home opener on Sept. 16 against Elmhurst. Simpson quarterback J Jensen III threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns as he completed 34 of 55 passes against a veteran Vikings defense and a bunch of reserves in the second half. In addition to Nieto’s pick-6, Nick Harper had two interceptions.

The passing game factored heavily for the Vikings, too. In addition to the end-of-half Hail Mary that Vesey hauled in, Bhardwaj (14-20-0, 184 yards) also found Ian Gorkin for a 38-yard pitch-and-catch score that gave the Vikings a 14-7 second-quarter lead.

Augie’s veteran offensive line also came up big as the Vikings rushed for 180 yards. That group made a statement on Augie’s first offensive snap in the second half, opening a hole that Ty Rivelli turned into a 50-yard scoring jaunt as he was untouched in giving the guests a 28-13 lead after Sidney Maroon’s PAT kick.

“We started out slow offensively so that put our defense in a tough situation for the first umpteen minutes of the game,” Bell said. “Once we figure it out, I thought we did a nice job moving the ball in the first half.”

Then the defense finally figured out a way to stop the Storm and force a punt on their first second-half possession.

After Rivelli’s long TD run, the Vikings got the ball back on Harper’s first interception that he returned 25 yards. Rivelli capped a short two-play, 9-yard drive with a 1-yard run for a 35-13 lead with 12:03 on the third quarter clock.

Rivelli finished with 106 yards rushing on just 10 carries, and sophomore Ben Ludlum had 11 carries for 48 yards and a 1-yard TD plunge that got the Vikings on the board early in the second quarter.

“We’ve still got some major stuff to correct,” Bell said. “But we also did some things well, I thought.”