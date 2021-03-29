QC family endows Iowa football coaching position

A donation from a Quad-City family is endowing the head football coaching position at Iowa and creating a new athletics excellence fund to benefit the Hawkeye program and other athletics initiatives.

Will and Renee Moon of Bettendorf, whose family owns and operates the Iowa 80 Truckstop near Walcott, Iowa, have made what Iowa athletics officials describe as a “transformative donation’’ that will benefit the department in a number of ways.

The donation will endow the head football coaching position at Iowa, which will now carry the title of Moon Family Head Football Coach.

The gift will also create a new endowment fund that will support the needs and advancement of the Hawkeye football program, create the Will and Renee Moon Execellence Fund which will provide unrestricted support for Iowa football and other athletics initiatives and provided continued support of the Kinnick Edge Campaign, which funded new north end zone seating at Kinnick Stadium.

“Will and Renee are passionate about the university, they’re passionate about Iowa athletics and specifically they’ve been very supportive of Hawkeye football,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement.

“They understand the importance of private contributions to Hawkeye athletics and even more so during the challenging times related to the pandemic. They’re supporting the program for today’s needs, but also, by creating an endowment, they’re providing a way of supporting Hawkeye football forever.’’

