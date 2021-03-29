 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
QC family endows Iowa football coaching position
0 comments

QC family endows Iowa football coaching position

  • 0
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo is seen on the 50 yard line at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

 FILE PHOTO

A donation from a Quad-City family is endowing the head football coaching position at Iowa and creating a new athletics excellence fund to benefit the Hawkeye program and other athletics initiatives.

Will and Renee Moon of Bettendorf, whose family owns and operates the Iowa 80 Truckstop near Walcott, Iowa, have made what Iowa athletics officials describe as a “transformative donation’’ that will benefit the department in a number of ways.

The donation will endow the head football coaching position at Iowa, which will now carry the title of Moon Family Head Football Coach.

The gift will also create a new endowment fund that will support the needs and advancement of the Hawkeye football program, create the Will and Renee Moon Execellence Fund which will provide unrestricted support for Iowa football and other athletics initiatives and provided continued support of the Kinnick Edge Campaign, which funded new north end zone seating at Kinnick Stadium.

“Will and Renee are passionate about the university, they’re passionate about Iowa athletics and specifically they’ve been very supportive of Hawkeye football,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement.

“They understand the importance of private contributions to Hawkeye athletics and even more so during the challenging times related to the pandemic. They’re supporting the program for today’s needs, but also, by creating an endowment, they’re providing a way of supporting Hawkeye football forever.’’

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gonzaga covering all their spreads and totals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News