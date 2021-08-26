Questions Big Ten teams seek to answer

Ten storylines to follow as the Big Ten football season opens Saturday with Nebraska visiting Illinois:
1. Can anyone catch Ohio State?
The Buckeyes won’t have Justin Fields at the controls of the offense, one of 20 OSU players taken in the last two NFL drafts, but Ohio State is positioned to add to its collection of four consecutive Big Ten championship game victories.
C.J. Stroud, a redshirt freshman, will open under center in next week’s season opener at Minnesota. He’ll be surrounded by all-Big Ten receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and two of the conference’s top offensive linemen in tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere. On the flip side, all-American tackle Haskell Garrett anchors the defense.
2. Will Wisconsin return to form?
Graham Mertz returns under center after dealing with a COVID-impacted season in 2020 which saw two games canceled, a third postponed and the Badgers totaling 7, 6 and 7 points in consecutive losses to Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa during a 4-3 season.
The Badgers have the talent to be considered the preseason pick in the Big Ten West, featuring plenty of skill on offense and a collection of eight returning starters on a defense led by linebacker Jack Sanborn. Running back Jalen Berger figures to be a workhorse, complemented by tight end Jake Ferguson and the return of two sixth-year receivers who did not play in 2020, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor.
3. Can anyone catch Ohio State in the East?
Penn State is probably best equipped to give the Buckeyes their biggest challenge in the division. The Nittany Lions return 16 starters, including a collection of nine on offense led by quarterback Sean Clifford.
James Franklin replaced his program’s offensive coordinator in the offseason, bringing in Mike Yurcich from Texas. His offense at Texas averaged 42.7 points last season and he has a track record of developing big-play attacks, something the Nittany Lions lacked a year ago while going 4-5.
4. Can Illini super seniors make a difference?
Much of a climb up the standings may be tough, but a collection of 22 seniors who returned for an additional year of eligibility will help coach Bret Bielema establish a foundation in his first season.
Illinois’ offensive line, anchored by tackle Vederian Lowe and center Doug Kramer, should help the Illini maintain an effective ground game led by Chase Brown. Brandon Peters returns at quarterback, where converted quarterback Isaiah Williams and former cornerback Marquez Beason provide intriguing possibilities in new roles as receivers.
5. Can Iowa reload on defensive front?
For a third straight year, the Hawkeyes will feature three first-year starters on the defensive line and the ability of newcomers to blend in with sixth-year senior Zach VanValkenburg will likely determine just how effective the Iowa defense will be. The play of tackles Yahya Black and Noah Shannon and end John Waggoner will be significant to Iowa’s chances.
Season-opening games against Indiana and at Iowa State will set a tone, but the Hawkeyes have plenty of experience returning on the back of the defense to compete. Iowa will also likely use strength up the middle on offense with Tyler Linderbaum at center, Spencer Petras at quarterback and Tyler Goodson at running back to work the clock with an effective rushing attack.
6. Which coach is feeling some heat in the seat?
Patience is beginning to wear thin in a couple of tradition-rich locales. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t beaten Ohio State since his arrival in Ann Arbor six years ago and the natives are getting restless at Nebraska where coach Scott Frost has gone 12-20 as his fourth season begins as the coach of the Cornhuskers.
Looking for a darkhorse? Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is in need of a successful season as well. The Boilermakers have had just two winning seasons since Joe Tiller called it a career and must replace play-making Rondale Moore. Receiver David Bell is part of the solution, but defensive growth is critical.
7. Who could be a sleeper in the West?
Minnesota has the pieces in place to be that team after enduring a 3-4 season in 2020, a disappointment coming off of an 11-2 record the previous year. The Golden Gophers return nine starters on offense and eight on defense.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mohamed Ibrahim and wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell return to as do four starters on the Golden Gophers offensive line, which regains the services of 6-foot-9, 400-pound tackle Daniel Faslele who returns after opting out a year ago. The defense should be solid led by three returning starters in the secondary.
8. Can Northwestern reload again?
The Wildcats have won the West Division title in the Big Ten in two of the last three seasons, but coach Pat Fitzgerald faces a mammoth rebuilding task with only three starters returning on each side of the ball.
Hunter Johnson, who struggled as a starter in 2019, has beaten out South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski for the starting quarterback’s role in an offense that will lean on tackle Peter Skoronski and running back Cam Porter for strength. Preseason all-American Brandon Joseph and linebacker Chris Bergin lead the Wildcats’ defensive hopes.
9. Will Nebraska push forward?
The consistency of quarterback Adrian Martinez and the offensive line in front of him will likely determine if the Cornhuskers will be able to turn things around in 2021. Nebraska wants to run the ball more effectively and Markese Stepp, Gabe Ervin and Sevion Morrison appear to be the leaders to make that happen.
Nebraska returns eight starters on defense, building around linebacker JoJo Domann and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and a front three that returns ends Ben Stille and Ty Robinson.
10. Can Indiana meet expectations?
A healthy Michael Pinex Jr. at quarterback will have a lot to say about that. Recovering from an ACL injury, Pinex is expected to be under center in the season opener at Iowa. He has led the Hoosiers to a 10-2 record as a starter before being sidelined by injuries six games into each of the past two seasons.
He has no shortage of skill around him, including the Big Ten’s 2020 receiver of the year in Ty Fryfogle, Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews Jr., Texas A&M transfer Camron Buckley and tight end Peyton Hendershot. They’ll complement a defense which returns eight starters while leading the nation with 17 interceptions.