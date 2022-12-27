Ragaini plans sixth season with Hawkeyes

Take his game to the NFL or spend one more season in an Iowa football uniform?

Nico Ragaini believes the only decision he could have made was a good one.

“It was a big decision, thinking about whether it was time to take my chances with the NFL or come back here and do a sixth year, but I believe I’m choosing between two awesome opportunities," Ragaini said.

“I think I’m blessed with the opportunity that I’ve been granted to come back here for one more year and that’s what I’m going to do."

The senior who has been the Hawkeyes’ most productive receiver this season announced following the Hawkeyes’ practice for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl that he will return in 2023 for a sixth year of eligibility.

He made that choice public after being asked if Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Kentucky would be his last in a Hawkeye uniform.

“No, it’s not going to be my last game. I don’t think so," Ragaini said. “I love this place too much. If they are accepting me back here then I’m most definitely going to be a Hawkeye for another year."

Wearing a stocking cap on his head — a reflection of the 31-degree temperature that greeted the Hawkeyes when they took the field at the Franklin Road Academy for a Tuesday morning workout — Ragaini called the conclusion he reached an easy one.

“It wasn’t a stressful decision at all," Ragaini said.

In his mind, it was something that evolved over the course of a season that began with Ragaini watching from the sideline.

He missed Iowa’s first two games after fracturing a bone in a foot during preseason camp.

Surgery required a screw to be inserted into the foot where the fracture occurred and Ragaini’s production grew by the week throughout Iowa’s 7-5 season.

Ragaini recorded the 100th reception of his career among seven catches he had during an Oct. 8 game at Illinois and matched that career high for receptions with seven catches for 60 yards in the Hawkeyes’ regular-season finale against Nebraska.

“The thought about returning arose as the season was going on. I really felt like I had a choice of two awesome things and I feel like this was the best decision for me to make," Ragaini said.

Among Ragaini’s biggest decisions will be determining what academic classes to take.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa in May and chose to not pursue graduate-level courses this fall.

“I just took some courses that sounded fun. I’m not sure I’m cut out for graduate school, so that’s probably what I’ll do again," Ragaini said.

The 6-foot, 196-pound Connecticut native caught 32 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown this season, his average of 11.4 yards per reception topped only by tight end Luke Lachey’s average of 14.5 yards per catch.

Ragaini’s decision was made before former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced plans earlier this month to join the Hawkeyes in the spring as a graduate transfer.

Currently working out with Saturday’s starter under center, Joe Labas, and back-up Carson May, Ragaini said he looks forward to developing chemistry with all of the quarterbacks working to replace three-year starter Spencer Petras.

Ragaini’s return adds experience to a receiver’s room where Iowa remains young after sophomores Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Sophomore Diante Vines and redshirt freshmen Brody Brecht and Alec Wick are the only other Hawkeye receivers who caught passes in games this season, combining for 19 receptions.

Iowa signed three receivers — Jarriett Buie, Dayton Howard and Alex Mota — as part of its 23-player recruiting class last week.

Ragaini is among several Hawkeyes who will have a decision to make about whether to use the additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted all student-athletes who were enrolled during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 academic year.

Defensive tackle Noah Shannon is another.

“I still haven’t fully decided yet," Shannon said Tuesday. “I’m planning to meet with coach (Kirk) Ferentz after the game and talk things over. We have some good young depth on the ‘D’ line and it would be fun to watch those guys grow into men on the field."

Ferentz said last week while several players have discussed their thoughts with him in recent weeks, others have chosen to wait until after the bowl game.

“We’re not pressuring them, we’re not trying to encourage them to hurry, but we do want to make sure they know they’d be more than welcomed back," Ferentz said. “Love to have guys back, but it to be their deal, not ours."