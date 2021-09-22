Rams' tight end has Hawkeyes' attention

He has forced one fumble, broken up one pass and recorded 0.5 tackles for a loss during the first quarter of the season.

“I feel like I prepared well for the season and for the most part things have gone well,’’ Jacobs said. “The idea is to get better each and every day, so there still are a lot of things to work on.’’

Jacobs has an appreciation for what McBride brings to the Rams’ offense.

“He’s a big guy who is involved in a lot of what they like to do,’’ Jacobs said. “They use him in a lot of ways, just like our tight ends. He’s involved in their passing game, in their running game, and he’s effective in the ways they use him.’’

Going up against Luke Lachey, Sam LaPorta and Josiah Miamen on a regular basis in practice, Jacobs understands what he and the Hawkeye defense is up against this week.

“When you’re dealing with those guys every day, getting good looks from them in practice and every day in fall camp and spring ball, you learn,’’ Jacobs said. “They’re so good and consistent, it helps prepare you for a game and an opponent like this.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said McBride shares traits with many of the top tight ends to come through the Hawkeye program.