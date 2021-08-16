Ranked foes create early urgency for Hawkeyes

Ferentz believes that each season has its own make up and each team creates its own identity.

He sees fall camp, the work that is taking place this week after a day off following Saturday’s scrimmage, as critical in that development stage.

“What’s really important about it is now for us to figure out what our identity is going to be, see how it shapes us and see how guys are moving along,’’ Ferentz said. “It is day to day, I can assure you that, just like it is every year. It’s a process and there are good days, bad days.’’

Ferentz expects his team to learn through both.

“Not that every day is going to be perfect, but we need to be working hard. We need to be trying to improve,’’ he said. “Then at some point, we have to figure out how the pieces of the puzzle go together.’’

Iowa remains more than a week away from that happening.

Ferentz considers the initial weeks of fall camp to be an individual growth phase for the team.

“But at some point, we’re going to have to start putting it together and make things look harmonious and that is really going to be true this year,’’ Ferentz said. “Nobody can guarantee that (Indiana and Iowa State) are going to be playing at a top level, but I would imagine that is going to be the case.’’

