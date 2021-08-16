Ranked foes create early urgency for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — A kind schedule on occasion has allowed the Iowa football team to ease its way into the teeth of its schedule.
This isn’t one of those seasons.
The Hawkeyes, ranked 18th in the preseason Associated Press poll announced Monday, begin with two opponents that also rank among the nation’s preseason top 25.
Iowa opens with 17th-ranked Indiana on Sept. 4 at Kinnick Stadium, one week before traveling to Iowa State, which at seventh has its highest AP ranking in school history.
Both match-ups have tone-setting potential for the remainder of the season and the need to be ready from the opening kickoff against the Hoosiers is real as the Hawkeyes work their way through the second full week of preseason camp.
“The margin for error is always tight, and we traditionally have not always been sharp early, or at least where we need to be. Last year is a good example of that," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, referencing his team’s 0-2 start in 2020.
He calls that “a good reminder for all of us that we don’t have time to waste.’’
That has created a sense of urgency on the practice field, a desire to be competing at a high level when the season begins.
“Those first two games, they’re going to be challenging for us,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said, referring to it as an exciting situation that could serve as a springboard into a special season.
“Really, every game on the schedule is a challenge. There aren’t ever any easy wins, but to play two great teams like this right away, that’s an opportunity to start the season strong.’’
Petras welcomes those type of early-season tests.
“To start with the Big Ten, that’s a big deal,’’ Petras said. “Every Big Ten game is competitive, hard. We play in a competitive league. That’s a huge challenge. Then, every year, the Cy-Hawk game is close, competitive. It’s exciting and challenging.’’
That combination has caught the Hawkeyes’ attention.
Safety Jack Koerner said the consecutive losses to Purdue and Northwestern a year ago by a combined five points have provided Iowa with motivation as it works toward this year’s opening games.
“It’s there. We remember it and it is something that sticks a bit in the back of the mind,’’ Koerner said. “We weren’t as ready as we needed to be in those first games last year and it cost us. We can’t afford to do that again.’’
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson welcomes the early tests.
“We know we have to get ready to go now,’’ Goodson said. “There isn’t any time to waste because these games, they matter and if we want to get to where we want to be, that starts with being at our best when that first game gets here.’’
Ferentz believes that each season has its own make up and each team creates its own identity.
He sees fall camp, the work that is taking place this week after a day off following Saturday’s scrimmage, as critical in that development stage.
“What’s really important about it is now for us to figure out what our identity is going to be, see how it shapes us and see how guys are moving along,’’ Ferentz said. “It is day to day, I can assure you that, just like it is every year. It’s a process and there are good days, bad days.’’
Ferentz expects his team to learn through both.
“Not that every day is going to be perfect, but we need to be working hard. We need to be trying to improve,’’ he said. “Then at some point, we have to figure out how the pieces of the puzzle go together.’’
Iowa remains more than a week away from that happening.
Ferentz considers the initial weeks of fall camp to be an individual growth phase for the team.
“But at some point, we’re going to have to start putting it together and make things look harmonious and that is really going to be true this year,’’ Ferentz said. “Nobody can guarantee that (Indiana and Iowa State) are going to be playing at a top level, but I would imagine that is going to be the case.’’