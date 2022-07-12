Recharged Petras set for next Hawkeye adventure

IOWA CITY — It’s been an adventure-filled summer for Spencer Petras.

In addition to strengthening connections with Iowa receivers, the Hawkeye quarterback has talked shop with the first family of football quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy.

He also spent time with his own family, fishing for salmon in Alaskan waters during an Independence Day break in Iowa’s summer work.

And now, he’s starting preparations for the opponents the Hawkeyes will face this fall.

Petras plans to spend upcoming evenings watching around 90 minutes of tape of each opponent Iowa will see this season just to get an early feel for what each is about from a defensive perspective.

It’s all part of a labor of love for Petras, who has trimmed his body down to around 228 pounds and said is continuing to make progress from the growth he believes he made during Iowa’s spring practices.

"I felt good coming out of spring. I feel good about where our receivers are at and I’m excited to see how everything fits together as we work through camp coming up," Petras said Tuesday.

Working to open his third season as the Hawkeyes’ starter under center, Petras returned from the Manning academy hosted by Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning refreshed and re-energized.

He welcomed the chance to be around not only the Mannings, but to work as a counselor at the camp with several other of the college game’s top quarterbacks.

"It was a great experience," Petras said. "I knew it would be. Nate (Stanley) had the chance to go before his senior season and gained a lot from it. I feel the same."

Petras roomed with Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell at the camp, which led to some interesting conversations between the two about two Iowa receivers who transferred to the Boilermakers program, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Charlie Jones.

"Aidan is living with Charlie, who is one of my close friends, so we had a lot to talk about," Petras said.

The quarterback also put the strength of his arm on display, throwing a 70-yard pass during a skills competition that entertained campers.

He also had a chance to talk a little football with the Mannings as they talked with college quarterbacks during meals.

Petras talked some Hawkeyes with Peyton Manning, who played for former Hawkeye Jim Caldwell during his time with the Colts.

"He talked about playing on the team with Dallas Clark and Pat Angerer and I found out that Archie once played on a Hula Bowl team coached by Hayden Fry. He had some stories, too," Petras said. "We had some good conversations."

And they talked a little shop, providing Petras with a chance to expand his own knowledge of the game.

"Any time you get a chance to be around three Hall of Fame quarterbacks, you’re going to pick up stuff," Petras said. "On the field and during some Q and A sessions, there were chances to talk football and just to watch Peyton and see how he went about things, there was a lot to take out of it."

Petras feels the same about the work he began after returning to campus this week.

He started watching tape of several of Iowa’s early-season opponents this week and will continue to work through the schedule in upcoming days.

"It’s good to get an early feel for what teams are about and then go back to that as the season progresses," Petras said.

On the field, Petras continues to work with a group of receivers that he says is growing.

"I’ve been impressed with the leadership that Nico (Ragaini) has shown since Charlie (Jones) left. He’s really taken charge of helping bring the young guys along, and the not-so-old veterans, Keagan (Johnson) and Arland (Bruce), they’ve stepped up as well," Petras said. "I’m anxious to see where we’re at once we get to camp."

Petras said his new position coach, Brian Ferentz, has created plans that are "a lot more detailed" for Iowa’s passing attack.

"I’m not looking to give out exactly what we’re doing, but I feel like we have a good plan for every play now," Petras said.

"There is a lot more detail to it and I’m excited to see how it develops as we go through camp and everybody gets a feel for it, gets some reps and carries it over into games. I feel good about where we're at."