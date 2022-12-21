Recruiting work remains for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — They’re not done yet.

Iowa announced the signing of 23 players to its 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday – including Michigan transfers Cade McNamara and Erick All – but the class is not complete.

With rosters more fluid than ever at the collegiate level, the work of Iowa recruiting coordinator Tyler Barnes and the staff continues.

“This has become signing day part one,’’ Barnes said during a Wednesday news conference. “We have spots left. Three, four, five, guys, high school guys, guys in the portal. The landscape is changing.’’

Barnes said cornerback, receiver and tackle remain Iowa priorities as it works toward the sport’s traditional February signing date.

While Iowa has been and will continue to selectively shop for talent in the NCAA transfer portal, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the program’s core recruiting principles remained unchanged.

“The goal will always be to grow our own team, to build around high school players and develop them,’’ Ferentz said.

The Iowa coach said he believes stability in the Hawkeye staff and opportunities were common traits of the players who signed.

Iowa’s need at tackle in part stems from the decision of five-star line recruit Kaydn Proctor to flip his commitment from the Hawkeyes to Alabama earlier this week.

“You can’t lose what you never had and recruiting is not over until someone signs, actually signs,’’ Ferentz said.

“The other part is that prospects, people, have the right to make up their mind right until that time. I respect that and I’m sure the prospect had his reasons for doing what he’s done.’’

Ferentz sees room for additions from the transfer portal as well, particularly in addressing areas of immediate need.

At a time when the only two returning quarterbacks on the roster are preparing for their sophomore and redshirt freshman seasons, McNamara provides an experienced option at quarterback.

All, who earned all-Big Ten honors as a tight end, will complement returning lineup regular Luke Lachey at a time when Iowa is working to replace Big Ten tight end of the year Sam LaPorta.

“We had a great deal of respect for them watching them on film a year ago (before the Big Ten Championship Game) and we had even more following the game,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz considers All’s arrival to be well timed.

“We felt like we have two really good tight ends this season and I feel like we will be in the same situation next season,’’ Ferentz said.

Both McNamara and All are coming off of injuries and Ferentz said he expects both to be able to participate in spring practices.

They’re among four newcomers expected to be on campus for the spring semester.

Anterio Thompson, a defensive lineman from Dubuque who spent the past two years at Iowa Western Community College, and incoming freshman running back Terrell Washington Jr. of Wylie, Texas, are expected to enroll at Iowa in January.

Washington and defensive back Teegan Davis of Princeton, Ill., are the most recent additions to the recruiting class.

Both committed to Iowa after making official visits on Sunday.

Washington and his parents visited after returning Saturday from a week-long cruise, a celebratory trip following the running back’s high school graduation.

Davis, initially an Eastern Illinois commit, was brought to Iowa’s attention by Sean Considine and Matt Bowen, two former Hawkeyes currently coaching in Illinois high schools whose teams had faced Davis’ Princeton team.

Both add versatility at their positions.

Washington demonstrated skills as a rusher and receiver at the prep level in Texas and Davis, a multi-sport standout, is among four defensive backs to sign with Iowa Wednesday.

Of the latter group, Barnes most could play either safety or cornerback at the college level, providing options that defensive coordinator Phil Parker likes in his position group.

“It’s a good class, we’re pleased,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said conversations are underway with current Hawkeyes who have the option of returning for an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said most continue to weigh options and will reach a decision after Iowa plays in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Iowa’s bowl preparations for the game against Kentucky began in earnest Wednesday night following a two-day break for players.

Ferentz said LaPorta has been back on the field after missing the final game of the regular season with an injury.