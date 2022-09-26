Redbirds' Rios helps others with his 'look'

As Kobe Rios adjusts to a new level of football, one thing remains unchanged for the Illinois State offensive guard from Rock Island.

Rios remains committed to helping others.

“Growing up, I always thought that giving back to others was a huge deal and something I wanted to do if I was in a position to help people," Rios said. "Being here at Illinois State now, I feel like I’ve got a platform to do that."

As part of a program which works to connect Redbirds student-athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities, Rios welcomed a chance to help raise funds for the Western Avenue Community Center in Bloomington, Ill.

The facility hosts a number of activities for youths and adults alike while serving over 2,000 families annually.

To help raise funds for the organization’s youth activities, Rios has developed and is selling a line of merchandise bearing his unique likeness with all proceeds being donated to the community center.

With a beard on his chin, a man bun holding the hair on the top of his 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame together and frequently sporting a pair of sunglasses like those worn by pro wrestler Randy Savage, Rios saw a look he could market.

“I sort of stand out when I’m on campus and around town so I decided to use my look to help others," Rios said. “When people see it, they’ll know exactly who it is."

Everything from hoodies, t-shirts and sweatpants to caps and beanies bearing Rios’ likeness or a distinctive “KR’’ logo are now being marketed through https://bit.ly/RiosMerch.

“It’s been a good experience, working to put all this together and learn about how it all works," Rios said. “It’s been exciting to see how it all comes together and I’m looking forward to being able to help the folks at the center. They’re big Redbirds supporters and this is my way of thanking them for that."

Rios, a criminal justice major, took on the project as he adjusts to a new opportunity on the football field.

A two-year starter on the offensive line at Iowa Western Community College, where he helped the Reivers reach the NJCAA national championship game last season, Rios signed with Illinois State last December.

He went through spring drills with the Redbirds but suffered an MCL injury during fall camp which forced Rios to watch the team’s 2-1 start from the sidelines.

Rios returned to the practice field last week and expects to be ready to compete for Illinois State when it opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play on Saturday night at home against Southern Illinois.

“It felt good to be back out on the field hitting somebody in practice," Rios said. “I spent the first three weeks of the season getting in some good mental reps. That’s played a huge part in me being ready to go."

It’s an opportunity Rios has been working toward since earning all-Western Big Six recognition in high school, at Rock Island Alleman as a sophomore and at Rock Island the final two years of his prep career.

After initially signing with Northern Iowa following an all-state senior season with the Rocks, Rios enrolled at Iowa Western where he competed two years, one season on each side of the ball before transferring to Northern Illinois.

“It’s been a crazy journey, but this is what I’ve been working toward," Rios said.

Being around a championship culture at Iowa Western only drove Rios to take his game to a higher level.

“The standards there, the expectations to win and the way the players held each other accountable to meet those expectations, they helped me mature," Rios said. “When I signed with Illinois State, I was ready to take that next step."

Rios said at both Iowa Western and Illinois State, he has worked to soak up as much information from his coaches as he can.

“I’ve been a sponge, learning everything I can," Rios said. "The coaches I’ve been around have so much experience and I’ve tried to pick up as much as I can from them. I learned so much at Iowa Western and I’m continuing to learn every day now. I’ve worked hard in the weight room, worked hard on the field. I want to make the most of the two years I have left to play."

That opportunity begins this week.

And like his charitable endeavor off the field, Rios hopes to make a difference on the field.

“This," he said, "is what I’ve been waiting for."