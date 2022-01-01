Redshirt freshmen keep Hawkeye ground game going

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams had a plan.
Iowa’s two redshirt freshmen running backs weren’t going to let a season of growth on the ground go to waste in the Citrus Bowl.
“We wanted to keep things moving on the ground,’’ Gavin Williams said following the Hawkeyes’ 20-17 loss to Kentucky at Camping World Stadium.
When Tyler Goodson, Iowa’s rushing leader in each of the last three seasons, declared himself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft and opted out of participating in the bowl, Gavin Williams sensed an opportunity and a challenge.
“We knew that people might think we’d take a step back but that’s not what we were thinking at all,’’ he said. “Leshon and I, we room together. We talked about making sure that we were ready to go. We know what we’re capable of and we wanted to show that.’’
Both responded with career-high rushing totals and more touches than either had enjoyed in a game before.
Gavin Williams, the first Hawkeye to make his initial start at the college level in a bowl game since Jordan Canzeri in the 2011 Insight Bowl, ran 16 times for 98 yards and caught a pair of passes for 14 yards.
Leshon Williams carried 10 times and was Iowa’s second-leading rusher with 42 yards.
Their work helped Iowa accumulate 173 of the Hawkeyes’ 384 yards of offense on the ground.
Working behind a line that has shown growth throughout the season, the rushing total was the third best of the year for Iowa, topped only in games against Kent State and Northwestern.
“We have been impressed with Gavin and Leshon. Gavin has played some, thought he did a great job today, ran hard and ran tough,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Leshon, really proud of him. I thought he stepped up and played really well.’’
Quarterback Spencer Petras said both backs ran hard and physical against a strong Kentucky defensive front.
“They showed some toughness that was really good,’’ Petras said. “They ran hard and gave us some good efforts. It was a good effort from them.’’
Gavin Williams, who also led Iowa in rushing with 56 yards in the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan, said he felt comfortable in making his starting debut.
“I felt ready,’’ he said. “When Tyler made his decision, I knew it meant that I was going to get the chance to see more carries and I wanted to be able to do something with the opportunity.’’
The former West Des Moines Dowling prep said the only thing that didn’t happen was a chance to enjoy a victory.
“I needed to do more,’’ Williams said. “I wanted to help send the seniors out the right way with a win. They deserved that the way they led our team. That’s the tough thing. They’ve been good to us, working with us and it’s hard not to let them finish it up the way they should have.’’