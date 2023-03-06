The Iowa Board of Regents and University of Iowa have agreed to settle a discrimination lawsuit filed by seven former Hawkeye football players who accused the program and several coaches of racism and harassment.

Under terms of the settlement approved Monday afternoon by Iowa State Appeal Board, the university would pay $2.175 million and the state would pay an additional $2 million from its general fund in exchange for settling a suit.

The announcement of a settlement was made Monday and included the dismissal of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, athletics director Gary Barta and former Hawkeye strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle as defendants.

Hawkeye linebackers coach Seth Wallace was dismissed from the suit on Feb. 23.

Following the dismissal of the individuals from the suit, the only remaining defendants were the University of Iowa and the Board of Regents.

A group of 12 former Iowa players filed the initial suit in 2020, claiming they had been subjected to racism and harassment when they were part of the Hawkeye program. They were seeking $20 million in compensation.

The payout Regents approved on Monday of $4.175 million would include attorney fees, legal costs and a payout of claims to the plaintiffs.

Only seven players, Darian Cooper, Javon Foy, Marcel Joly, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Brandon Simon and Akrum Wadley, remained as plaintiffs in the case that was scheduled to be presented in a jury trial that had been delayed beyond its original starting date of Monday.

Under provisions of the settlement, the athletics department would cover up to $20,000 per plaintiff to cover graduate or professional school tuition expenses and the university will provide the plaintiffs with mental health counseling for one year.

The settlement also calls for the university to pay travel and registration expenses for up to 10 Hawkeye student-athletes to attend the Black Student Athlete Summit for each of the next three years.

It also requires the university to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant to help the athletic department implement its existing five-year diversity plan.