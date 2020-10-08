Remorseful Ferentz, Wallace learn from criticism

"It should be a positive experience for everyone that comes to our program. They should never feel anything but respected and valued as a human being," Ferentz said. "If any player had a negative experience in our program or at any point did not feel liked or respected on a human level, I am deeply sorry and I offer a sincere apology."

Wallace expressed similar sentiments, saying it provided him with an "an opportunity to grow and learn" as a person and coach.

"Obviously, what I read in the wake of everything that happened in the beginning of June was eye-opening to see the sadness, the frustration," Wallace said. "Obviously, we as coaches take responsibility with the way any of our players feel, good or bad."

Former Hawkeye Jack Kallenberger of Bettendorf spoke out about how Wallace frequently mocked a learning disability he had dealt with throughout his life, comments that impacted his decision to retire from the game before using his final year of eligibility.

Wallace said he and Kallenberger had "a long conversation" about the matter after the former player spoke out.

He said he also spoke with Kallenberger’s father, Jay, and with his brother, current Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger.