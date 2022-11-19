Resilient Hawkeyes will play for title

MINNEAPOLIS — With a 13-10 win at Minnesota hours following Illinois’ two-point loss at Michigan, the Iowa football team suddenly has plenty to play for in Friday’s regular-season finale.

Winners of four straight games following a 3-4 start to the season, the Hawkeyes will be playing for a share of their second straight West Division championship and a return to Indianapolis with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for a second straight year if they can beat Nebraska.

“The character of this team has a lot to do with why we are where we are and that starts with our head coach," quarterback Spencer Petras said. “It’s because of the culture within the program."

Petras views the constant objective to push forward no matter whether things or going well or not as something that has benefited the Hawkeyes since returning from Ohio State following a 54-10 loss.

“We’ve had a lot of tough patches this season, things haven’t come easily, but the ability to be resilient and push through things has allowed us to be in a good spot," Petras said. “We’ve got one more game and we’ve got a lot to play for."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz used the word resilient as well in describing the make-up of his team.

“I’m guessing if someone would have put 10 bucks down on us being in this position four weeks ago, they would have come out okay, not that I’m advocating that," Ferentz said.

Ferentz would have wagered that the Hawkeyes would respond to the 3-4 start to the season the way they have.

“Resilient is a good word for this group," Ferentz said. “We have good leadership on the team and they weren’t going to back down."

Penalty free: Neither Iowa nor Minnesota was penalized at any point in Saturday’s game.

It marked the first time since 1986 at the Football Bowl Subdivision level that both teams played a penalty-free football game.

“We like to play clean football. Penalties are kind of hidden yards, so it was kind of cool to be part of something like that," Iowa linebacker Seth Benson said. “We’ve still got plenty to clean up, though. Gave up way too many yards on the ground."

Deep thoughts: Petras’ 58-yard pass to Sam LaPorta on the Hawkeyes’ first play from scrimmage is Iowa’s longest pass play of the season and its second longest play of any type.

The Hawkeyes’ previous longest completion was a 46-yard pass from Petras to Nico Ragaini in a game against Nevada. The previous long against a Big Ten opponent was a 42-yard pass from Petras to LaPorta at Rutgers.

Iowa’s longest play from scrimmage this season is a 75-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Johnson at Purdue.

Topping 5,000: When Petras completed his 58-yard pass to LaPorta, he became the 10th Hawkeye quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in his career.

Petras entered the game needing 31 yards to reach that plateau on a list topped by Chuck Long who threw for 10,461 yards between 1981-85.

Early exits: LaPorta left Saturday’s game with an leg injury in the first half and did not return.

The senior tight end had already put together his second-most productive game of the season during the two drives he was on the field, gaining 95 yards on four catches. LaPorta finished with 101 yards on nine receptions in Iowa’s 9-6 loss at Illinois on Oct. 8.

LaPorta did climb from 18th to 15th on Iowa’s career receiving charts with his work Saturday. He now has 1,730 yards, passing Al Bream, Bill Happel and Matt VandeBerg on Saturday.

Fullback Monte Pottebaum also exited Saturday’s game with a first-half injury.

“Losing those two guys, they both do a lot for us offensively," Ferentz said.

Shuffled line: Offensive guard Beau Stephens did not play for Iowa on Saturday after suffering an injury a week earlier against Wisconsin.

Nick DeJong stepped into the starting spot at right guard, the junior’s sixth start of the season and the first since he opened at left guard in Iowa’s game against Michigan on Oct. 1.

The Hawkeyes have used four different front fives in the first 11 games of the season.

Morgan out: Minnesota played without its sixth-year senior quarterback.

One of 15 seniors honored before the game, Tanner Morgan missed his second straight start.

Redshirt freshman Aidan Kaliakmanis, an Antioch, Ill., native who Iowa recruited, made his second consecutive start since replacing Morgan in the second half of a Nov. 5 game at Nebraska.

He completed 7-of-15 passes for 87 yards and ran for 32 yards on four carries.

Cold start: Saturday’s 17-degree kickoff temperature was the second coldest in the history of what is now known at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“It was cold, but once you got off the field, the guys were good getting jackets on us and getting us to the heated seats," linebacker Jack Campbell said. “It wasn’t like were standing there without sleeves."

The coldest start was a 15-degree temperature for a Minnesota game against Ohio State on Nov. 15, 2014.

A 23-miles-per-hour wind gusting to 38 added to the chill in the air, sending the two teams onto the turf with a windchill of 18 degrees.