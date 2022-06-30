Revenue drives USC, UCLA interest in Big Ten

Follow the money.

While expanded College Football Playoff opportunities are a part of the thought process, expanded financial possibilities are driving the likelihood of USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The San Jose Mercury-News first reported Thursday that the two Los Angeles universities were negotiating to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024.

The move that would grow the Big Ten to 16 teams and extend its reach from coast to coast is expected to be formally announced within days.

Big Ten presidents and athletic directors reportedly discussed the matter Wednesday night and were receptive to the probability of USC and UCLA formally applying to join the conference.

During comments at the 2021 Big Ten kickoff, commissioner Kevin Warren said conference expansion and realignment were expected to be ongoing topics of discussion within the league.

“From where we sit, we’re always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interest of the conference,’’ Warren said.

The current discussion comes at a time when the Big Ten is working to finalize its next media rights deal, something that is expected to carry a value of around $1 billion annually that would be distributed among league members.

Under its existing agreements, the Big Ten dished out $680 million in the 2021 fiscal year to its member schools, revenue generated by all of its sports through agreements with multiple networks.

By comparison, UCLA and USC received a share of the $344 million the Pac-12 distributed to its members during the same timeframe.

The new Big Ten media rights agreement and a similar contract Southeastern Conference members will benefit from following the addition of Oklahoma and Texas are driving the change.

The new deals will leave the Big Ten and SEC in a position to nearly double the payouts that members of other “power-five’’ conferences, the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Pac-12, will receive in the future.

Those dollars provide not only major funding for football programs but also for all other athletics programs at member institutions.

Beyond finances, football and specifically, playoff opportunities, are also a factor in the desire of USC and UCLA to consider options.

The Pac-12 has not had a team reach the College Football Playoff since 2016 when Washington qualified.

The likely departure plans for USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 comes nearly one year after Oklahoma and Texas were invited to join the Southeastern Conference. Both accepted and are expected to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in the summer of 2025.

The expected 2024 timing of the departure of UCLA and USC from the Pac-12 comes as that conference’s current media rights agreements expire.

The expansion would not be all that different from when the Big Ten left its comfortable Midwestern footprint to add Maryland and Rutgers to its lineup in 2014, bringing lucrative East Coast markets of New York City and Washington, D.C., into the fold.

The addition of USC and UCLA would not only stretch the conference from coast to coast, it would also include institutions in five of the seven largest metropolitan markets in the country.

The 16-team Big Ten would stretch from New York City to Los Angeles and include footholds in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Before Maryland and Rutgers joined the Big Ten, the conference’s only other previous roster changes in the previous five decades included the approval of the addition of Nebraska in 2011 and Penn State in 1990.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.