Riley's return: Hawkeyes' Moss feared it wouldn't happen

As much as anything, he’s simply glad to be back on the field.

“Standing there watching, it was tough,’’ Moss said. “I was glad I was able to travel with my boys and help them on the sideline. It was good to be able to give them encouragement.’’

That encouragement is something Moss has provided other defensive backs throughout the season.

“One of my roles on this team within our position group is to be there for some of the younger guys and help lead them,’’ Moss said. “I was able to continue to do that and help them have the same type of success that I’ve been able to have.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Moss was a bit sore on Sunday, not from the injury but just from the nature of the game.

“Just from the volume of the stopping and starting, the accelerating, all that kind of stuff that he did Saturday, it doesn’t compare to what he did in eight practices or a single practice. That was to be expected,’’ Ferentz said.

The Iowa coach said Moss’ experience probably allowed him to return to competition faster than a younger player might have in the same situation.