Riley's return: Hawkeyes' Moss feared it wouldn't happen

IOWA CITY — Riley Moss thought it was over.
Helped off the field seconds after intercepting a pass during the Iowa football team’s win over Penn State last month, the senior cornerback feared the worst.
“Everything happened so fast, I thought my season was over," Moss said. "I thought I was done."
Moss had just picked off a pass for the fourth time this season, a number that more than a month later still shares the Big Ten lead for interceptions with teammate Dane Belton.
He had to stretch out to secure his fourth interception of the year and after rolling, Moss quickly returned to his feet, shared a brief celebratory moment with teammate Jack Koerner, took one step and then fell to the turf knowing that something was definitely wrong with his left knee.
“It definitely scared me because I never had hurt my knee before,’’ Moss said. “Right away, I was thinking worse-case scenario — ACL.’’
As it turned out, Moss’ anterior cruciate ligament was fine.
His PCL, his posterior cruciate ligament, proved to be a different story. It was completely torn and that took Moss out of action for three games.
He returned to the Iowa lineup for last week’s 27-22 win over Minnesota, playing 81 snaps and recording a modest two tackles.
“Early on, I didn’t know if that was even going to be a possibility,’’ Moss said.
Ultimately, it became motivation for him to return.
“I didn’t want to miss the rest of my senior year with my brothers,’’ Moss said. “I wanted to get back on the field. It meant a lot to me.’’
The opportunity to make that happen reminded Moss of something he was told during his freshman season by former Hawkeye free safety Jake Gervase.
“I remember Jake telling me to play every snap of my career like it was my last because in this game, you never know,’’ Moss said. “I thought of that when I was back out there Saturday. It really clicked.’’
Moss’ injury did not require surgery and only time will allow it to heal.
He now wears a leg brace as he competes, something he is still adjusting to but something that allows him to do what he loves.
“No PCL. It’s definitely weird,’’ Moss said. “It’s healed. I can play, but it’s definitely not what it used to be.’’
The cuts aren’t quite as crisp and there is some pain.
But to Moss, it’s all worth it.
“I love football. This could be my last hurrah,’’ Moss said. “I am more than willing to take the pain so I can be out there with my brothers.’’
As much as anything, he’s simply glad to be back on the field.
“Standing there watching, it was tough,’’ Moss said. “I was glad I was able to travel with my boys and help them on the sideline. It was good to be able to give them encouragement.’’
That encouragement is something Moss has provided other defensive backs throughout the season.
“One of my roles on this team within our position group is to be there for some of the younger guys and help lead them,’’ Moss said. “I was able to continue to do that and help them have the same type of success that I’ve been able to have.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Moss was a bit sore on Sunday, not from the injury but just from the nature of the game.
“Just from the volume of the stopping and starting, the accelerating, all that kind of stuff that he did Saturday, it doesn’t compare to what he did in eight practices or a single practice. That was to be expected,’’ Ferentz said.
The Iowa coach said Moss’ experience probably allowed him to return to competition faster than a younger player might have in the same situation.
“I think experienced guys do tend to come back a little quicker. They get sharper quicker than maybe someone who hasn’t played as much,’’ Ferentz said. “… Riley, he’s doing very well.’’
Moss is like several other players in Iowa’s senior class.
He has another season of eligibility available if he chooses to take it — something all players received because of the COVID-impacted 2020 season — but Moss remains uncertain about his future plans.
Moss will be among 16 Hawkeyes participating in senior recognition prior to Saturday's 1 p.m. home finale against Illinois.
He would like to pursue professional football opportunities, but as his PCL continues to heal he knows he will not be at full strength as the draft process unfolds after the season ends.
For now, Moss will concentrate on the match-up with the Fighting Illini, let the current season play out and move forward from there.
“I’m excited for Senior Day and mentally prepared for it to be my last time (to play at Kinnick Stadium) but if it isn’t, it isn’t and I’ll get another shot,’’ Moss said. “At the end of the season, I’ll get a feeling about where I’m going or if I’m staying.’’