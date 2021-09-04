Roadrunners race past Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — New coach Bret Bielema took the first step last week toward restoring relevance to a tired Illinois football program by beating favored Nebraska in an early Big Ten conference matchup.
The Fighting Illini took a step back Saturday night.
An underrated and dangerous UTSA football team went into Memorial Stadium and handed Illinois a 37-30 loss.
UTSA scored the game's first 14 points and never trailed. The Roadrunners compiled 497 yards of offense, 280 coming through the air by quarterback Frank Harris who completed 20 of 32 throws.
"Give a lot of credit to UTSA," Bielema said. "We put ourselves in a situation where we were down early and behind the chains the whole game.
"I knew this was going to be a tough assignment. Unfortunately, we weren't good enough to win today."
Illinois trimmed the deficit to three points on four different occasions. The latest was 30-27 early in the fourth quarter after Artur Sitkowski hit Daniel Barker for a 15-yard touchdown reception.
The Roadrunners responded with a score. Brenden Brady ran for a 33-yard score with under 5 minutes left to make it a 10-point margin.
"Defensively, we couldn't get off the field on third down," Bielema said.