Roberts ready for next Hawkeye challenge

Linebacker Jack Campbell said Roberts is prepared to fill in for a player in Moss who shares the national lead with four interceptions this season.

“Riley’s a big part of our defense, but throughout coach Ferentz’s time here, he’s always preached the ‘next man up’ mentality,’’ Campbell said. “You saw that on Saturday. Terry stepped in and did a phenomenal job. Whoever steps in, we expect them to uphold the standard.’’

It’s a standard that Roberts has worked to meet with his responsibilities on special teams.

“I’m always trying to give 110 percent whenever I’m on the field,’’ Roberts said. “Special teams has been my way to get out there. For most of the guys on offense and defense, that’s where it starts. It’s where you prove you can do the job.’’

His work there and in practice positioned Roberts to move onto the second-team spot on the depth chart at right cornerback following spring practices this year.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said prior to the Penn State game that he considered Roberts to be a starter even if he hadn’t started a game for the Hawkeyes.