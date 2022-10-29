Roosevelt defense stymies SAU

The St. Ambrose University football team's defense did almost everything it needed to against 15th-ranked Roosevelt.

But with the offense struggling to do the same, any chance of an upset went out the window as the Bees fell 17-3 Saturday at Brady Street Stadium.

The St. Ambrose offense mustered just 86 total yards — only five rushing — and were 1 of 15 on third-down conversions.

"You're obviously always looking for the good and like I talked to the guys after the game, when you play good opponents and it's back and forth and you're trying to win field position and you have those opportunities throughout the course of the game, you don't know when those are going to come up," head coach Vince Fillipp said. "When you're not making plays on those opportunities, you come out on the bottom end and they made more plays on those opportunities than we did."

The Bees (2-6, 2-3) held a Lakers (7-1, 4-1) offense that entered Saturday's game averaging 40.6 points per game out of the end zone in the first half, allowing just a 25-yard field goal from Andrew Bucaro — Roosevelt's first attempted field goal of the season — with just five seconds left in the second quarter.

Prior to that, and for much of the game, St. Ambrose's defense was masterful.

Major Haas got the day started well, forcing and recovering a Tyler Tenner fumble on the third play of the game.

"We got nothing to lose. Obviously our record's not where we want it to be, they've got everything to lose and I think we came out with a lot of energy and I don't think they were prepared for it," Haas said. "I feel (that fumble recovery) showed them we came to play and we're not going to give up and it helped us power through, gave us some energy."

Drew Ackman recorded his first sack of the season on the next drive, and on Roosevelt's third drive, Jon Guch intercepted a home run ball from Luke Wilson to keep Roosevelt off the board in the first quarter.

Finally, just before halftime, Roosevelt's offense found its footing, driving 71 yards in 15 plays, reaching the SAU 7 before the Bees defense held to force Bucaro's field goal.

The Bees opened up the second half with their best drive of the game, driving down to the Roosevelt 8, highlighted by a 36-yard catch from Yemi Ward over his defender to set up a 25-yard field goal from Joe Namio to tie the game.

The defining play in the game came midway through the third.

On second and 8, Ward got a step on his defender but the pass from Casey was just out of reach for what could have been a big gain, if not a 72-yard touchdown pass. Instead, the Bees were forced to punt.

"You look back on it and you say, 'This, this and this play and it's a brand-new ballgame," Fillipp said. "But that's the beauty of football; you don't know it in that moment. So that's why it's important to line up, execute your assignment at a high level every single rep because you don't know what the big play is before it is the big play."

Roosevelt took advantage, thanks in part to a key St. Ambrose penalty.

Facing fourth and 8, the Lakers sent out their field goal team, and though it appeared they were going to run a fake on the play, an offsides call on St. Ambrose pushed Roosevelt closer, allowing them to pick up the first down.

St. Ambrose also forced a fourth and 3 later in the drive, but Wilson rolled out to his right and found Tiron Washington for an 8-yard touchdown to put the Lakers up 10-3. Roosevelt added another touchdown on a 46-yard interception return by Jalen Perkins with 3:31 left in the game.

The Bees' offense could never get any traction against a Roosevelt defense allowing 16 points per game. St. Ambrose went three-and-out nine times in the game, forcing its defense on the field for nearly 35 minutes.

"They were just bringing guys, they were being physical, stacking the box and bringing guys hard," said running back Kaden King, who rushed for 31 yards to offset the seven sacks allowed by the Bees offensive line. "When our defense fights like that and we only put three points on the board, it definitely hurts."

Though it's another loss, the defensive performance can potentially be one to build on, especially with some young players making big plays. Guch, who had the interception, is a freshman, as is Rolando Sepulveda, who led the team with 12 tackles, including two for loss.

"We've got a lot of young guys," Haas said. "Our JV is killing it and those guys are obviously going to be up next year with us and I think we're going to be really good coming up here."

St. Ambrose has to quickly turn the page with rival St. Xavier on the road next week.

"They're our rivals so we've just got to put this one behind and know that we've got to finish our season strong," King said. "Despite our record, despite how many losses we have, we've got to go out strong."