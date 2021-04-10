Roosevelt rallies late, turns back Bees

A 19-yard punt on the Lakers’ ensuing possession gave the ball back to St. Ambrose at the Roosevelt 35-yard line. But, after moving as deep as the 3-yard line, the Bees took a 21-yard field goal by Tom Gillen and carried a 3-0 lead into the second quarter.

The St. Ambrose defense, which recorded 11 tackles for a loss and three sacks, forced a three-and-out early in the second quarter and the Bees (5-3, 4-2 MSFA) marched 87 yards on 10 plays before T’Nahlig Hall scored on a 3-yard carry with 7:28 to play in the first half.

Tiarks rushed for 72 of his team-high 119 yards during that drive, but the senior didn’t collect his first rushing touchdown of the season until St. Ambrose capitalized on a mistake by Roosevelt (6-1, 5-1) in the third quarter.

The Lakers’ Levi Holden fumbled as he attempted to field a punt, and the ball slipped past the grasp of several players, skipping 20 yards before the Bees’ Brody Mason smothered it.

The junior from Fulton recovered it at the Roosevelt 3-yard line, and two plays later, Tiarks plowed his way through the teeth of the Lakers’ defense for a 1-yard score, which gave the Bees a 17-3 advantage with 9:20 left in the third quarter.

"It felt good to get that first one of the year, but it was the O-line that made it happen. Those guys up front, all day, they were getting it done," Tiarks said. "To get up like that and not finish it off, that’s hard, but Roosevelt is a good team. It was just a tough way to lose."

