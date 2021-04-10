Roosevelt rallies late, turns back Bees

For nearly three quarters Saturday, the St. Ambrose football team was having its way in its regular-season finale against Roosevelt.
The Fighting Bees defense was spending almost as much time in the Lakers backfield as Roosevelt’s skill players and St. Ambrose was running the ball with authority.
But then, everything changed.
The 20th-ranked Lakers needed only 5 minutes, 46 seconds to flip the script, erasing a 14-point deficit and rallying for a 24-17 Mid-States Football Association victory on the rain-soaked turf at Brady Street Stadium.
"We did a lot of good things, played a lot of good football, but in the end it just wasn’t our day," St. Ambrose defensive lineman Ryan Zitkus said.
Roosevelt’s Christian Phillips made certain of that.
Stepping into the game when the NAIA’s leading rusher, Ke’Von Johnson, exited with an injury early in the second quarter, Phillips rushed for all but 17 of his game-high 174 yards in the second half as the Lakers overcame the 17-3 lead St. Ambrose held with one minute remaining in the third quarter.
Phillips crafted the run of 21 straight points himself, starting with a 23-yard touchdown carry with :30 to play in the quarter to trim the Fighting Bees’ lead to 17-10.
Unable to move the ball on the ensuing possession, a 7-yard punt into a stout north wind set Roosevelt up on the St. Ambrose 27-yard line.
Following a 22-yard pass to Denzel Tolliver, Phillips sprinted into the end zone to tie the game at 17-17 with 12:26 remaining.
Garret Tiarks rushed for a 15-yard gain to open the Bees’ next series — the first first down of the second half for St. Ambrose — but a pair of sacks followed, and the ball was back in the Lakers’ hands with just under 10 minutes to play.
Seconds later, the ball was back in Phillips’ hands and he raced 64 yards for what proved to be the game-deciding touchdown.
"We knew coming in that Roosevelt had two good backs, and when Johnson went down, Phillips stepped up for them," St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. "We were able to get a lead, but it was never the type of lead where you really felt comfortable."
An inability to convert on some early opportunities created that situation as the Fighting Bees settled for a 10-3 halftime lead.
St. Ambrose’s first possession of the game ended when the Lakers’ Ernest Potts recovered a Declan McDonald fumble in the end zone, a play where the ball popped free as McDonald hit the turf near the goal line.
The officials ruled McDonald’s knee hadn’t hit the turf before the ball was loose, denying the Bees an early scoring opportunity.
A 19-yard punt on the Lakers’ ensuing possession gave the ball back to St. Ambrose at the Roosevelt 35-yard line. But, after moving as deep as the 3-yard line, the Bees took a 21-yard field goal by Tom Gillen and carried a 3-0 lead into the second quarter.
The St. Ambrose defense, which recorded 11 tackles for a loss and three sacks, forced a three-and-out early in the second quarter and the Bees (5-3, 4-2 MSFA) marched 87 yards on 10 plays before T’Nahlig Hall scored on a 3-yard carry with 7:28 to play in the first half.
Tiarks rushed for 72 of his team-high 119 yards during that drive, but the senior didn’t collect his first rushing touchdown of the season until St. Ambrose capitalized on a mistake by Roosevelt (6-1, 5-1) in the third quarter.
The Lakers’ Levi Holden fumbled as he attempted to field a punt, and the ball slipped past the grasp of several players, skipping 20 yards before the Bees’ Brody Mason smothered it.
The junior from Fulton recovered it at the Roosevelt 3-yard line, and two plays later, Tiarks plowed his way through the teeth of the Lakers’ defense for a 1-yard score, which gave the Bees a 17-3 advantage with 9:20 left in the third quarter.
"It felt good to get that first one of the year, but it was the O-line that made it happen. Those guys up front, all day, they were getting it done," Tiarks said. "To get up like that and not finish it off, that’s hard, but Roosevelt is a good team. It was just a tough way to lose."