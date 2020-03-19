Rose, Vance lead Cyclone linebackers

AMES — Iowa State has a pair of juniors that will be anchors to the second level of the defense.

The question is, who will step up to complete the Cyclones' linebacking trio.

Mike Rose and O’Rien Vance are both All-Big 12 caliber linebackers, but they will need to help bring along a new face at outside linebacker this season.

Vance led the Cyclones in sacks with 6.5 and quarterback hurries with eight. Before he got injured in the West Virginia game, Vance led the Big 12 in sacks per game, proving to be a real pass-rush threat from his middle linebacker position.

Vance was able to play middle linebacker last season because Mike Rose, who was a freshman All-American in 2018, was willing to shift from middle linebacker to the outside to make room for Vance.

The switch didn’t appear to slow Rose, who led Iowa State in tackles for loss with 9.5. He was third on the team in tackles with 77.

“I never second guessed the move,” Rose said last season. “Wherever the coaches wanted me to be, I was going to do it. It’s been good, and I think it’s helped our defense with getting O’Rien Vance in there.”