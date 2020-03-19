Rose, Vance lead Cyclone linebackers

AMES — Iowa State has a pair of juniors that will be anchors to the second level of the defense.
The question is, who will step up to complete the Cyclones' linebacking trio.
Mike Rose and O’Rien Vance are both All-Big 12 caliber linebackers, but they will need to help bring along a new face at outside linebacker this season.
Vance led the Cyclones in sacks with 6.5 and quarterback hurries with eight. Before he got injured in the West Virginia game, Vance led the Big 12 in sacks per game, proving to be a real pass-rush threat from his middle linebacker position.
Vance was able to play middle linebacker last season because Mike Rose, who was a freshman All-American in 2018, was willing to shift from middle linebacker to the outside to make room for Vance.
The switch didn’t appear to slow Rose, who led Iowa State in tackles for loss with 9.5. He was third on the team in tackles with 77.
“I never second guessed the move,” Rose said last season. “Wherever the coaches wanted me to be, I was going to do it. It’s been good, and I think it’s helped our defense with getting O’Rien Vance in there.”
It’s the spot vacated by second-team All-Big 12 linebacker Marcel Spears that’s up for grabs.
Spears emerged as a sophomore and all he did was make big plays at his outside linebacker spot for the next three years.
He led Iowa State in tackles last season and added eight tackles for loss. Spears — who has returned a couple of interceptions for touchdowns in his career — also excelled in the passing game, ranking third on the team with seven pass break-ups. He was the defensive player of the game in the Liberty Bowl his sophomore season.
Replacing him will be no small task.
Jake Hummel was Spears’ backup last season and filled in admirably when Spears needed a break. The senior from Des Moines also has been a solid special teams player for the Cyclones.
He played in all 13 games each of the last two seasons. Last season he recorded 36 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock loves substituting players on all three levels of the defense to keep players fresh, which is why a guy like Hummel got so much playing time with an All-Big 12 linebacker in front of him.
There’s no reason Heacock won’t continue to substitute often.
The backup linebacker spots are mostly up for grabs and will likely provide a young player with playing time.
Sophomore Gerry Vaughn appears to be following a similar path as Hummel, playing primarily on special teams as a freshman. However, the coaches have liked what they have seen from Vaughn and will give him every chance to earn time on the field.
Jatairis Grant could factor into the mix when the Cyclones go small. The converted safety likely will be used in passing situations.
Given the praise Aric Horne garnered from Iowa State coach Matt Campbell during bowl practices, the redshirt freshman could factor into the mix. Campbell praise has foreshadowed larger roles for previous redshirts such as receiver Tarique Milton and offensive lineman Trevor Downing as well as Vance.