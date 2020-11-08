Rough side of the mountain

AMES — Things began about as bad as they could have Saturday for Iowa State University quarterback Brock Purdy.

The junior completed only four of his first 10 passes to begin the game against Baylor with three interceptions.

At halftime, he reset his mind and played how Iowa State fans have grown accustomed to seeing him play.

“I just told him, ‘I don’t bet a whole lot but if I was betting, man, things were not going our way, but at some point, they were probably going to go our way. Don’t panic, we’re fine,’” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “The reality is, I thought he did a great job of keeping his composure. We’ll go back and look at the film and determine if they were Brock’s mistakes, were they a wrong route or was it a leakage in protection?

“But when you’re the quarterback, it’s not easy and you better be a tough hombre and he’s about as tough as I know and as special of a competitor as I’ve ever been around.”

After the 4-for-10 start, he went 11-for-14 and threw three touchdowns to lead No. 17 Iowa State to a 38-31 win.

The first of his touchdowns was his 51st career passing touchdown, which broke Iowa State’s career passing touchdown record.