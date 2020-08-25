Routine fuels Hawkeye all-American

For Keith Duncan, it’s all about the routine.

The senior kicker on the Iowa football team, named Tuesday as a first-team preseason all-American by the Associated Press, believes success is a byproduct of the consistency in his approach to every opportunity he receives.

“I’m not a guy who is going to rip a lot of 60 yarders through the uprights every single game. I will be very focused for every single kick,’’ Duncan explained during a podcast interview with Iowa’s athletics website last month.

He said he has developed a routine in how he prepares through conversations over time with former Hawkeye punter Jason Baker, Iowa sports psychologist Carmen Tebbe Priebe, special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and teammate Caleb Shudak.

“I have specific routines for different situations. I have it all written down, all memorized and it works,’’ Duncan said.

That positioned Duncan to earn consensus all-American honors last season and to earn one of 25 first-team spots on a unique AP preseason all-American team for the 2020 season.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar were among players who earned second-team preseason honors from an AP panel of 47 voters in its college football poll.