Santillan, Link help Wartburg defense thrive

Antonio Santillan and Nate Link are living in the moment.

That has been the objective all season for the two starting linebackers from the Quad-Cities who are part of a dominant defense on an unbeaten and 17thh-ranked Wartburg football team.

“From the start of camp, the focus has been on winning the day, one day at a time,’’ Santillan said. “We’re not focusing on the future or on the past. Those things don’t matter. It’s all about the day, this day.’’

That approach has paid dividends for the Knights, who maintained sole possession of first place in the American Rivers Conference with a 35-28 victory at Central on Saturday.

A one-yard touchdown run by former Bellevue prep Hunter Clasen decided the game with 21 seconds remaining, but not before the Dutch provided Wartburg with its stiffest defensive test of the year.

The Knights entered the game having given up 10 total points through the first five games of the season, stringing together three consecutive shutouts after surrendering the only touchdown in that stretch during a season-opening win at Monmouth.

Wartburg kept Central off the board until the second half Saturday, giving up the second touchdown of the season midway through the third quarter before Central threw for three touchdowns as it rallied in the fourth quarter.

The Dutch had little choice, held to a minus-33 yards on the ground on 23 carries by a defense which sacked Central quarterbacks seven times.

Santillan, a fifth-year senior middle linebacker from Davenport Assumption, counted one of those sacks among his nine tackles and broke up a pair of passes to help Wartburg move to 6-0 including wins in its four conference games.

Link, a starter at the SAM position from North Scott, finished with nine tackles as well and ranks second on the team with 41 stops on the season.

Santillan is third on the team with 38 tackles and senior lineman Riley Konrardy, a former Bellevue prep, is sixth on the team with 21 tackles.

“For all of us, the idea has been to do our job, focus on our responsibility and trust each other to do the same,’’ Link said. “With that approach, things have meshed together really well. Within the group, something special has really developed.’’

Santillan said the idea of being asked to “one-eleventh of the job’’ helped lay the foundation for a defense that came together quickly.

“We have some experience, some guys who are back, and we’ve had guys step up and fill some big shoes this season,’’ Santillan said. “We all have a job to do and that is what the concentration has been on, doing what our role is within the defense and it’s working.’’

Communication within the group has developed into a strength.

That has happened to the point where players understand what their teammates are doing almost before they actually do it.

“It’s been fun to watch that develop. We’re all on the same page,’’ Link said.

“We had a decent amount of experience coming back, especially in the front seven and coming into the season, there were some expectations but nobody really talks about that. We just put in the work every day, do the same the next day and then go play.’’

The results have been impressive.

Six games into the season, Wartburg has limited its opponents to an average of 6.33 points and 207.8 yards per game.

Opposing quarterbacks have been sacked 28 times and managed to convert on third down on just 23 percent of their 100 attempts.

The Knights have been particularly stingy on the ground, holding teams to an average of 20.3 rushing yards per game and an average of 0.8 yards per carry.

The team has not given up a rushing touchdown this season.

“It’s been good to hold teams out of the end zone, that’s always the objective, but we’re not wrapped up in all the numbers. It’s great to shut people out, but the bottom line is always to win the game and that’s what we’re excited about,’’ Santillan said.

That team approach was part of the attraction that led both Santillan and Link to Wartburg.

“There’s a real family feel to it. We’re a close-knit group and I think that shows in our play,’’ said Santillan, who will graduate in December with a degree in business administration with an emphasis on marketing and management.

Link, a sophomore eligibility-wise who is majoring in business finance, said that sense of team helps the Knights continue to push forward.

He said there is a consistency in the approach that helps the team perform on game day at a high level.

“Every week, nothing changes. The process is the same as we prepare for one game to the next,’’ Link said. “Over time, everybody gets it down and it becomes the routine as we prepare. It’s something that has been good for us as a team. It makes it work the way it does.’’

That is something Wartburg defenders don’t want to change.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves,’’ Link said. “The only thing that matters is how we handle today, and then the next day. If we do that, we know things will work out.’’