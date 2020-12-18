Satuday's college football games at a glance

Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) vs. Iowa State (8-2, 8-1)
Basics: 11 a.m., AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV/radio: ABC; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State, No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and No. 7 in the CFP rankings, is in the Big 12 Conference championship game for the first time. This is the 12th time for No. 12 Oklahoma, which has won it 10 times previously. The Cyclones won an earlier meeting between the teams, 37-30 on Oct. 3, and have won five consecutive games. Breece Hall has rushed for at least 90 yards and one touchdown in every game and has 1,357 yards and 19 TDs for the season. The Sooners, who have won six straight since the loss to ISU, average 485 yards per game with an offense guided by freshman QB Spencer Rattler.
Illinois (2-5, 2-5) at Penn State (3-5, 3-5)
Basics: 5:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium University Park, Pa.
TV/radio: FS1; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois parted ways with head coach Lovie Smith following last week’s loss to Northwestern so offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve as the interim head coach for this game. The Illini rank second in the Big Ten Conference in rushing offense but are last in total defense and gave up 411 yards rushing to Northwestern. Penn State finished strong, winning its last three games after an 0-5 start. The Nittany Lions’ resurgence has been sparked by senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who lost his starting job in mid-season but has played well down the stretch.
