Satuday's college football games at a glance

Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) vs. Iowa State (8-2, 8-1)

Storylines: Iowa State, No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and No. 7 in the CFP rankings, is in the Big 12 Conference championship game for the first time. This is the 12th time for No. 12 Oklahoma, which has won it 10 times previously. The Cyclones won an earlier meeting between the teams, 37-30 on Oct. 3, and have won five consecutive games. Breece Hall has rushed for at least 90 yards and one touchdown in every game and has 1,357 yards and 19 TDs for the season. The Sooners, who have won six straight since the loss to ISU, average 485 yards per game with an offense guided by freshman QB Spencer Rattler.