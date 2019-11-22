Saturday's college football games

TODAY'S GAMES

Kansas (3-7, 1-6) at Iowa State (6-4, 4-3)

Storylines : This will be the final home appearance for 20 Iowa State seniors. The Cyclones defeated Texas 23-21 last Saturday on a 36-yard field goal by Connor Assalley as time ran out. They currently are eighth in the country in passing offense, 14th in total offense. Kansas, coming off a 31-13 loss to Oklahoma State, claimed its only Big 12 win about a month ago, defeating Texas Tech 37-34. The Jayhawks, coached by former LSU coach Les Miles, have a solid offense led by senior quarterback Carter Stanley (2,241 yards, 21 TDs) but are giving up 236.1 yards rushing per game, 474 total.

Western Illinois (1-10, 1-6) at Northern Iowa (7-4, 5-2)

Storylines: UNI played perhaps its worst game of the season last Saturday, committing four turnovers in a 38-7 loss to South Dakota State. The Panthers are still ranked No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll, No. 10 in the coaches poll. Western Illinois has struggled in its second season under coach Jared Elliott. It lost its first eight games before defeating South Dakota, coached by former WIU coach Bob Nielson. The Leathernecks are giving up 36.8 points and 480 yards per game while gaining only 321 yards per game themselves.